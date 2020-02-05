Fashion
Kim Kardashian Reveals Toned Legs In Curve-Hugging Mini Skirt In 40-Degree NYC Weather

Kim Kardashian was a ray of sunshine at ‘GMA’ in the gloomy, 40-degree NYC weather on Feb. 5, when she rocked a tight yellow mini skirt with a long-sleeve top tucked in.

When it comes to fashion Kim Kardashian, 39, is always one to take risks and that’s exactly what she did when she braved the chilly 40-degree New York City winter in a mini skirt. Kim was the special guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when she rocked a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring a long-sleeve light yellow, skintight mock-neck top tucked into a high-waisted, bright yellow mini skirt that hugged her curves perfectly. The skirt was a thin cotton material featuring ruching on the sides, lifting one side of the skirt up higher than the other. The skirt had a frayed, jagged hem that ended above her knees, revealing her toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy yellow sandals and gorgeous beach waves.

Kim’s outfit was super flattering, but definitely a bit too summery for a chilly 40-degree rainy day in NYC. Not only did she wear a mini skirt that revealed her bare legs, but she also rocked open-toe sandals and opted out of wearing a coat.

Another celeb who recently rocked a similar outfit to GMA was Blake Lively, 32, on Jan. 28. Blake was promoting her new film, The Rhythm Section when she also stepped out in 40-degree NYC weather wearing a pair of shorts with her bare legs on full display. Blake donned a head-to-toe yellow FENDI Spring Summer 2020 Look 17 with a Look 20 FF Trench Coat. She threw on a pair of high-waisted quilted shorts with an elastic waistband cinching in her tiny waist, paired with a yellow and brown checkered knit sweater tucked in. Blake’s sweater featured a plunging V-neckline which she concealed with a white button-down blouse underneath, buttoned up to the neck.

