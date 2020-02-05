Kim Kardashian Reveals Toned Legs In Curve-Hugging Mini Skirt In 40-Degree NYC Weather

Kim Kardashian was a ray of sunshine at ‘GMA’ in the gloomy, 40-degree NYC weather on Feb. 5, when she rocked a tight yellow mini skirt with a long-sleeve top tucked in.

When it comes to fashion Kim Kardashian, 39, is always one to take risks and that’s exactly what she did when she braved the chilly 40-degree New York City winter in a mini skirt. Kim was the special guest on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Feb. 5, when she rocked a head-to-toe yellow ensemble featuring a long-sleeve light yellow, skintight mock-neck top tucked into a high-waisted, bright yellow mini skirt that hugged her curves perfectly. The skirt was a thin cotton material featuring ruching on the sides, lifting one side of the skirt up higher than the other. The skirt had a frayed, jagged hem that ended above her knees, revealing her toned and tanned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of strappy yellow sandals and gorgeous beach waves.

Kim’s outfit was super flattering, but definitely a bit too summery for a chilly 40-degree rainy day in NYC. Not only did she wear a mini skirt that revealed her bare legs, but she also rocked open-toe sandals and opted out of wearing a coat.

Another celeb who recently rocked a similar outfit to GMA was Blake Lively, 32, on Jan. 28. Blake was promoting her new film, The Rhythm Section when she also stepped out in 40-degree NYC weather wearing a pair of shorts with her bare legs on full display. Blake donned a head-to-toe yellow FENDI Spring Summer 2020 Look 17 with a Look 20 FF Trench Coat. She threw on a pair of high-waisted quilted shorts with an elastic waistband cinching in her tiny waist, paired with a yellow and brown checkered knit sweater tucked in. Blake’s sweater featured a plunging V-neckline which she concealed with a white button-down blouse underneath, buttoned up to the neck.

Aside from Kim and Blake, tons of other celebrities have been rocking yellow this season and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the stars trying out the trend!