Blake Lively’s ‘The Rhythm Section’ Press Tour Looks: Strapless Gown, Shorts & More Stunning Outfits

Blake Lively has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new film, ‘The Rythm Section’ & the blonde bombshell has been rocking a slew of seriously gorgeous outfits!

There’s nothing we love more than when Blake Lively, 32, has a new movie coming out because it means that we get to see her in a ton of gorgeous outfits. The actress has one of the most impeccable styles and she has been looking amazingly stylish while promoting her new film, The Rythm Section, which hits theaters on January 31. Blake has been out of the spotlight ever since she gave birth to her third child in October 2019, so seeing her out and about in her gorgeous outfits is amazing. She looked fabulous on Good Morning America in NYC on Jan. 28 when she stepped out in the chilly 40-degree weather wearing a pair of shorts with her bare legs on full display. She donned a head-to-toe yellow FENDI Spring Summer 2020 Look 17 with a Look 20 FF Trench Coat. She threw on a pair of high-waisted quilted shorts with an elastic waistband cinching in her tiny waist, paired with a yellow and brown checkered knit sweater tucked in. Blake’s sweater featured a plunging V-neckline which she concealed with a white button-down blouse underneath, buttoned up to the neck.

Meanwhile, the day before, on Jan. 27, she stepped out on the red carpet of The Rhythm Section premiere in NYC, rocking a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and plunging slit on the front of the skirt that revealed her edgy black leather boots with buckles. A dazzling diamond and pearl Lorraine Schwartz necklace completed her classy look.

Another one of our favorite outfits was her look after the premiere when she rocked a green and blue, long-sleeve Ulyana Sergeenko Silk Dress with Basque Belt, featuring a plunging slit on the front. She styled the frock with a pair of over-the-knee black leather Christian Louboutin Fabiola Boots with gold studs on the sides.

The following day, on Jan. 28, Blake was pretty in blue when she donned yet another Ulyana Sergeenko Silk Dress with Basque Belt, this time in a light blue floral, paired with a long fluffy blue Max Mara Teddy Coat. A pair of colorful bedazzled Christian Louboutin Calypso Pumps completed her look.

