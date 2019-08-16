Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift & More Stars In Crop Tops, Denim & Sundresses, 2019’s Hottest Summer Trends

Summer is still kicking, even though there’s sadly only a month left & celebs like Gigi Hadid & Taylor Swift are still rocking their crop tops, sundresses & chic trendy outfits!

This summer was jam-packed with some of the hottest celebrity styles including Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift. Whether it was crop tops, mini skirts, sundresses or maxis, the stars showed off their fabulous style this season. Gigi, 24, has been rocking a slew of super trendy looks all summer long and her latest outfit is seriously retro. The blonde supermodel was out in New York City on August 15 when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, light-wash super tight Nobody Denim Tyler Denim Shorts. While most celebs have been rocking Daisy Dukes all summer long, Gigi chose to switch it up and rock a pair of Bermuda shorts, which ended just above her knees and featured frayed hems. She styled the shorts with a $45 The Arrivals Co-Ed 90’s Tee in Charcoal, which she chose to tuck into the long cutoffs. Gigi accessorized her outfit with a bunch of layered necklaces including her two favorites – a Jacquie Aiche Opal Inlay Eye Pendant Necklace and her gold Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace. Topping her look off was a pair of oversized black aviator sunglasses, gray chunky sneakers, and a super high messy ponytail. Gigi’s outfits lately have been super laid back and one thing’s for sure – she loves denim. Just one day before, she looked super casual but chic when she stepped out wearing a pair of baggy high-waisted Levi’s 501 Jeans in Luxor Street with gaping holes at the knees. Tucked into the front of her jeans was an oversized teal Tejesta Tribe Tee, and she accessorized with her same two fave necklaces, a pair of pale pink leather booties, a Prada Spring 2018 Etiquette Comic Print Bag and a pair of purple lens Tejesta Jpg Sterling Silver Sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s little sis, Bella Hadid, 22, has been looking fabulous all summer long in a slew of different outfits as well, but one of her most recent looks may just be our favorite. Bella was out in LA on August 4, when she wore a pretty floral yellow With Jean Marseille Dress with a smocked bodice and a flowy little silk skirt. She paired the mini dress with a pair of high-waisted cream Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High Top sneakers and thin gold hoop earrings. Another one of our favorite looks from the supermodel was when she was out in NYC on July 20 wearing a tiny red and white gingham UNIF Coop Dress with a ruched bralette and spaghetti straps. Bella styled the frock with maroon patent leather ankle-boots and her go-to hoop earrings.

Taylor, 29, has also rocked a bunch of adorable summer outfits, but one look she seriously loves is denim shorts. Taylor was out in New York City on July 19, when she wore a sleeveless Madewell Denim Button-Front Crop Top, paired with high-waisted black Ksubi Roll’n Out Distressed Denim Shorts, a pair of white Golden Goose Hi Star Sneakers, a Christian Louboutin Backloubi Small Spike Embellished Backpack and Jimmy Choo Andie Sunglasses. Aside from this simple and casual look, she also managed to try out the tie dye trend this summer while she was in NYC on April 24. Taylor threw on a baby pink and blue tie dye cotton n:philanthropy Harlow BFF Tee tucked into high-waisted bright yellow denim cutoff ONETEASPOON Organic Trucker Shorts. On top of her shorts and tee, she threw on a purple and blue denim Zadig & Voltaire Kase Tie & Dye Jacket, choosing to roll up the sleeves all the way, accessorizing with white sneakers and big round pink sunnies.

Taylor’s BFF, Selena Gomez, 27, also had a super stylish summer, especially during her most recent trip to Italy with her girlfriends. We loved all of her outfits during her vacation but one of our favorites was her pale yellow Three Graces Geraldine Ruffle-Neck Maxi Dress which she paired with pretty Lefki Block Heels, a Lack of Color Spencer Boater Hat and a Staud Bissett Bag. Sels also rocked another gorgeous outfit on her trip when she threw on a red and black polka dot and rose patterned Rixo Josephine Polka Dot Silk Dress.

Aside from crop tops and sundresses, another one of the hottest summer trends celebs are loving is the maxi dress. Kendall Jenner, 23, just tried it while she was vacationing in Mykonos on July 9, and the supermodel looked gorgeous when she threw on a skintight red maxi dress covered in a pretty, bright floral and polka dot pattern, while the bodice featured a low-cut scoop neckline, which Kendall went braless under. Meanwhile, the entire dress was made of a thin mesh material and was completely sheer, while the rest of the dress was form-fitting and highlighted her amazing figure. She accessorized the look with her go-to white Prada Shoulder Bag and a pair of black Simon Miller Beep Thong Sandals.

Angelina Jolie, 44, also just wore a maxi dress while out and about in Paris on July 9. The actress wore a gorgeous black and white striped Loro Piana Camille Dress with thick striped straps and a bit of a cinched in waist. The rest of the long frock, flowed out into a floor-length pleated skirt, and Angelina accessorized the look with a tan cashmere shawl, tortoise Louis Vuitton Paris Texas Sunglasses, and pointy toed pumps.