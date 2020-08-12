See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kendall Jenner Rocks String Bikini For Mystery FaceTime & More Stars Rocking Hot Summer Trend

Kendall Jenner
SplashNews
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friendsPictured: Selena GomezRef: SPL1666982 190318 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Australia Rights, No New Zealand Rights
Kendall Jenner shows off her bikini body with Bella Hadid and other model friends and Taco during their 1st day at the beach for Art Basel in Miami.Pictured: kendall jenner,bella hadidRef: SPL5133495 041219 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner wearing a bikini and spraying water out of a hose during a fun photoshoot in Miami, on Wednesday (feb 5). Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5146110 050220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kendall Jenner shimmied into a string bikini for a FaceTime call with a mystery someone, she revealed on Instagram. Her striped two-piece was so cute! These other celebs love to rock the trend, too.

When the sun is sizzling and it’s just too hot outside to stay covered up, celebrities flock to their tried and true swimsuits: string bikinis. The casual and versatile two-pieces can be mixed and matched, tightened and loosened however you want. Naturally, stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Lopez are all about them. Check out these lovely ladies who rock them on the regular:

Kendall Jenner

Kendall’s fans were intrigued when she posted a cryptic video to her Instagram story on August 12, showing her on a FaceTime call with an unknown someone. Clearly someone special, considering the model, 24, was wearing the smallest string bikini possible. The blue striped two-piece was super simple, but totally cute — the perfect casual swimsuit for hitting the beach or pool. If only we knew who she was “connecting” with.

Jennifer Lopez

View this post on Instagram

Relaxed and recharged. 🤍

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The bikini pic seen around the world. Jennifer posed for this iconic Instagram pic on February 16, just days after she killed it during the Super Bowl halftime show. The barely-there, white string bikini showed off her chiseled abs and perfectly toned arms and legs. Oh, and did we mention she had turned 50 years old just a few months earlier? She captioned the pic, “Relaxed and recharged.”

Emily Ratajkowski

View this post on Instagram

@inamoratawoman

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Not a day goes by where Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t stun in a tiny bikini. The model and actress, 29, stunned in this teal number that left little to the imagination, during an August 6 trip to the beach. Her string bikini, which comes from her own swimwear line, Inamorata, featured a loincloth style bottom, and a top with adjustable strings in the front to alter coverage to her liking. The best part of this beach look, though? The nameplate necklace that says “Columbo” — the name of her dog!

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, 24, has a favorite string bikini that she’s rocked multiple times. Her trusty, lime green snakeskin two-piece is to die for! Not only has she posted plenty of sultry pics of herself posing in the swimsuit, like the one above, but she’s worn it for fun outings, too. Like the time she and husband Justin Bieber got to hang out with lemurs!

Cardi B

Cardi B, 27, is the sexy bikini queen. The “WAP” rapper showed off a leopard, stringy two-piece from Fashion Nova on Instagram in July while relaxing by her pool. The bikini also featured an ultra glamorous diamond collar and bands on the sides of the bottoms, which drew attention to the newly retouched peacock tattoo on her thigh.

Cardi recently shut down haters who accused her of photoshopping her bikini pics by recording a video in a little Louis Vuitton two-piece. “A b**** got [liposuction] money. I got lipo money!” she said after insulting the trolls. “Leave my rolls alone.”

Bella Hadid

View this post on Instagram

Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

Bella Hadid, 23, told her fans on Instagram that she was getting a little sunshine and vitamin D while quarantined in March, and she felt extremely “lucky” for the privilege to do so! The model rocked a simple, white string bikini for the occasion and looked perfectly content while going makeup-free.