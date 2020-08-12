Kendall Jenner Rocks String Bikini For Mystery FaceTime & More Stars Rocking Hot Summer Trend

Kendall Jenner shimmied into a string bikini for a FaceTime call with a mystery someone, she revealed on Instagram. Her striped two-piece was so cute! These other celebs love to rock the trend, too.

When the sun is sizzling and it’s just too hot outside to stay covered up, celebrities flock to their tried and true swimsuits: string bikinis. The casual and versatile two-pieces can be mixed and matched, tightened and loosened however you want. Naturally, stars like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Jennifer Lopez are all about them. Check out these lovely ladies who rock them on the regular:

Kendall Jenner

Kendall’s fans were intrigued when she posted a cryptic video to her Instagram story on August 12, showing her on a FaceTime call with an unknown someone. Clearly someone special, considering the model, 24, was wearing the smallest string bikini possible. The blue striped two-piece was super simple, but totally cute — the perfect casual swimsuit for hitting the beach or pool. If only we knew who she was “connecting” with.

Jennifer Lopez

The bikini pic seen around the world. Jennifer posed for this iconic Instagram pic on February 16, just days after she killed it during the Super Bowl halftime show. The barely-there, white string bikini showed off her chiseled abs and perfectly toned arms and legs. Oh, and did we mention she had turned 50 years old just a few months earlier? She captioned the pic, “Relaxed and recharged.”

Emily Ratajkowski

Not a day goes by where Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t stun in a tiny bikini. The model and actress, 29, stunned in this teal number that left little to the imagination, during an August 6 trip to the beach. Her string bikini, which comes from her own swimwear line, Inamorata, featured a loincloth style bottom, and a top with adjustable strings in the front to alter coverage to her liking. The best part of this beach look, though? The nameplate necklace that says “Columbo” — the name of her dog!

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, 24, has a favorite string bikini that she’s rocked multiple times. Her trusty, lime green snakeskin two-piece is to die for! Not only has she posted plenty of sultry pics of herself posing in the swimsuit, like the one above, but she’s worn it for fun outings, too. Like the time she and husband Justin Bieber got to hang out with lemurs!

Cardi B

Cardi B, 27, is the sexy bikini queen. The “WAP” rapper showed off a leopard, stringy two-piece from Fashion Nova on Instagram in July while relaxing by her pool. The bikini also featured an ultra glamorous diamond collar and bands on the sides of the bottoms, which drew attention to the newly retouched peacock tattoo on her thigh.

Cardi recently shut down haters who accused her of photoshopping her bikini pics by recording a video in a little Louis Vuitton two-piece. “A b**** got [liposuction] money. I got lipo money!” she said after insulting the trolls. “Leave my rolls alone.”

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, 23, told her fans on Instagram that she was getting a little sunshine and vitamin D while quarantined in March, and she felt extremely “lucky” for the privilege to do so! The model rocked a simple, white string bikini for the occasion and looked perfectly content while going makeup-free.