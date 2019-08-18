Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Her Stunning Figure In Tiny Snakeskin Bikini As She Plays With A Lemur

Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram page to post a few photos of herself looking stylish and fit in a green snakeskin bikini while having a memorable moment with a lemur.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, is no stranger to looking amazing and she proved that with her latest Instagram pics. The blonde beauty showed off her incredibly body in a bright neon green snakeskin patterned bikini while posing in the snapshots but that’s not the only thing that captured attention. She was also holding a lemur in them! The gorgeous wild animal was sitting atop Hailey’s shoulder in the photos and although some people would be fearful in the same position, the model looked as cool as a cucumber. “Lemurs everywhere please,” Hailey captioned the pics.

Many of Hailey’s followers commented on her eye-catching post, including her husband Justin Bieber, 25. “It’s a leaping lemur,” his response read. Other fans complimented the cute moment between her and the lemur.” Living for these posts 😍,” one fan wrote. “wowwww 🤩💗,” another gushed. “you look so good🦋❤️,” a third comment read.

Hailey does indeed look good and she proves that with every outfit she wears. Before she posted her latest pics, she was seen looking gorgeous in a pink crop top and baggy jeans during an outing at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood on Aug. 9. Justin joined her for the dinner date and they proudly displayed his Drew merchandise, with him wearing an oversized hoodie from the line and her having a sticker of the logo on the back of her phone.

It’s always great to see Hailey having the time of her life in photos and wearing stylish attire at the same time! Whether she’s holding a lemur or her hubby’s hand, there’s always a deserving spotlight on her and we love it!