Hailey Baldwin Rocks Neon Yellow Sports Bra & Tight Bike Shorts For Hot Yoga With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and husband Justin Bieber stepped out to attend a hot yoga class in Los Angeles on Aug. 3 and wore colorful ensembles.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Justin Bieber, 25, had a colorful date on Aug. 3 when they were seen wearing bright attire while attending a hot yoga class! The married lovebirds were walking side by side in Los Angeles, CA during the outing and looked as comfortable as could be. Hailey flaunted her toned body in a neon yellow sports bra and matching shorts while Justin wore a bright light purple graphic T-shirt, tan shorts, and yellow socks. Hailey made sure to stay cool by carrying a bottle of water as she braved the summer heat.

The latest outing comes three days after Justin took to Instagram to prove he and his wife know how to have fun when he posted a video of Hailey playfully twerking to the Migos song “Pop Sh*t”. In the clip, the blonde beauty can be seen wearing a nude-colored tube top and silky green pants as she gives the camera a sly look and starts moving her behind before laughing. The video appeared to be taken during their trip in Tokyo, Japan.

It’s great to see Hailey and Justin having a good time with each other considering the two definitely see a family in the future. Hailey recently took to Instagram to comment on a post Kylie Jenner, 21, shared of her one-year-old daughter Stormi, and in it, she couldn’t help but admit that the adorable tot was giving her “baby fever”. “please stop giving me the most baby fever,” the comment read. Although it sounds like Hails wants a bundle of joy of her own, the model admitted that her comment didn’t mean she was ready quite yet. “Just admiring my friends beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon !” she wrote in a response to a fan asking if there were Bieber babies on the horizon.

We love seeing Hailey and Justin’s sweet outings. Whether they’re enjoying a dinner date or working out, they always seem grateful for each other’s company!