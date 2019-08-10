Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Pink Crop Top For Date Night With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin wore an outfit befitting a Spice Girl for a trip to The Nice Guy with Justin Bieber on Aug. 9, where they partied with Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian!

A scoop neck bralette paired with jeans is standard Los Angeles dress code. But Hailey Baldwin, 22, put a fun twist on the trend with a few pops of colors for a late night outing with Justin Bieber, 25, at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Aug. 9! The model rocked a pink cropped tank top in a fuzzy material, worn with the denim version of harem pants from Alexander Wang. Red high-top Vans with a checkered design topped off this look we could imagine any Spice Girl wear for a concert in the ’90s (well, specifically Baby Spice or Sporty Spice).

Like his wife, Justin donned baggy pants to visit the LA hotspot but stuck to his usual Drew merch otherwise (AKA, an oversized hoodie plastered with the smiley face that’s synonymous with Justin’s clothing label). Hailey also stayed loyal to her husband’s brand by covering her cellphone with a pastel blue phone case from Drew, which matched her powder blue acrylic nails on Friday night! But the “I Don’t Care” singer and Hailey weren’t the only two recognizable faces at the trendy restaurant.

Hailey’s BFF Kendall Jenner, 23, and Khloe Kardashian, 35, also paid a visit to The Nice Guy in equally trendy outfits — Kendall in a lime green mini dress, and Khloe in a black corset top and faux crocodile skin pants. Just like Hailey and Khloe, they made a stylish pair! Everyone didn’t run into one another on accident, because they were reportedly celebrating a mutual friend’s birthday on Friday night, according to the photo agency that snapped the photos below. Khloe even made a cameo on Justin’s Instagram Story, and he played with her bedazzled phone-shaped clutch from Judith Leiber!

Hailey loves showing off her rock-hard abs, as she should be. The blonde beauty works hard for them, which she proved by heading to a hot pilates class in Los Angeles on Aug. 6 (of course, hers abs were on display once again in a nude sports bra and leggings).