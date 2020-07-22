Hailey Baldwin, Selena Gomez & 14 More Stars Making Budget Buys Look Just As Good As Designer Wear

There are few things more exciting than seeing celebs in stylish, affordable outfits & we rounded up all of the stars who rocked budget buys & made them look super expensive.

Celebrities are usually wearing expensive outfits from high fashion designers, however, when they’re not on red carpets or at events, you’d be surprised to find out how many stars are actually wearing affordable outfits. Seeing stars in budget clothing is such a great feeling, as they seem more relatable, and more like us. Hailey Baldwin is constantly mixing high-fashion clothing with more affordable pieces and she looked fabulous when she was out in LA on July 20. Hailey rocked a $56 spaghetti strap Joah Brown Cropped Cami in Pearl Grey Flexrib with a bright purple Raf Simons Big Fit Denim Shirt on top. She styled the look with a pair of $215 high-waisted Eb Denim Levi’s Og Shorts, tan Bottega Veneta Chain Mesh Sandals, a Greg Yuna Moon Cut Ball Chain, a Greg Yuna Jesus Pendant, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace, and an Anita Ko Sagittarius Zodiac Coin Pendant with Diamond Frame.

Sofia Richie is constantly rocking affordable outfits from all different brands and her looks recently have been fabulous. Sofia has a partnership with BooHoo and wears clothing from the brand quite often, but one look that we absolutely loved was when she attended Vince Camuto’s Sunset Soiree on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles. Sofia looked fabulous in the House of CB Peony bodysuit paired with the Lily matching skirt both from CB’s latest Rose Rock collection. Both of her sexy pieces retail for $105 each and she topped her look off with a pair of light pink leather Vince Camuto Kervana Point-Toe Boots with crocodile print which retails for $200.

Selena Gomez is another celeb who is constantly rocking affordable outfits, but we loved her outfit when she was in LA on November 5, rocking a skintight, faded snakeskin print Leset Sophia Sleeveless Mock-Neck T-shirt with a pair of high-waisted baggy mom jeans. She topped her look off with an oversized white American Eagle Faux Sherpa Jacket, which she chose to keep open, and a pair of white Puma Gv Special+ Sneakers. While Selena’s affordable teddy coat is currently sold out, the brand still has a bunch of sherpa jacket options.

Meghan Markle is the queen of budget buys and she just rocked a ton of affordable pieces while on a royal tour of South Africa. The Duchess of Sussex dressed down on Sept. 24, at an NGO Waves for Change event at Monwabisi Beach when she wore a pair of tight black MOTHER Looker Skinny Jeans, which retail for $196, with a crisp white button-down shirt tucked in. On top of her look, she threw on a fitted dark wash denim Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash ($118) and accessorized with an olive green canvas Madewell The Canvas Medium Transport Tote ($78), and a pair of brown leather Brother Vellies Huaraches Shoes. Aside from this look she also donned a $139 sleeveless tan Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress on Oct. 1 in Johannesburg.

Emily Ratajkowski is always wearing some sort of sexy look while she’s out in New York City walking her dog, Colombo, but one of our favorites was her skintight teal two-piece. She rocked a full look from her own clothing line, which she does quite often, and she threw on the $44 cropped Inamorata Highland Top with the matching $48 Inamorata Topanga Skirt. She accessorized with a pair of Oliver Peoples Zasia Sunglasses, a Hayward Mini 1712 Basket in Black Python, and white Adidas Everyn Sneakers.

One celeb who seriously loves mixing high fashion with low fashion is Bella Hadid. She is constantly out and about in a funky outfit made up of all different priced pieces and one of our favorites was while she was out in NYC on Sept. 12. She threw on a baggy black Brandy Melville Marina Chill Since 1993 Malibu Top which costs $23, paired with high-waisted, bright red Dickies Girl Relaxed Fit Carpenter Pants ($59), a By Far Amber Bag, Blue Q Delicate F****ng Flower Socks ($11), an Eli Halili Moonstone Ring, Vogue x Gigi Hadid Vo5283S Sunglasses, and Jw Anderson x Converse Run Star Hike Trainers.

Bella’s older sis, Gigi, has also rocked affordable pieces on multiple different occasions, but one thing she does often, is she wears affordable shoes, including her cool $130 Mango Leather cowboy ankle boots. From Kendall Jenner to Kate Middleton and so many more – you can click through the gallery above to see all of the celebs wearing affordable clothes!