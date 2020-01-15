Hailey Baldwin, 23, Shows Off Her Toned Abs In Beyonce’s New Ivy Park Merch

Hailey Baldwin was spotted looking incredibly fit when she wore a sports bra and matching pants from Beyonce’s new Adidas x Ivy Park collection during a trip to a dance studio.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, is looking amazing! The blonde beauty stepped out to go to a dance studio on Jan. 15 and showed off her toned abs in an outfit straight from Beyonce‘s new Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas. The outfit consisted of a maroon sports bra with orange stripes down the sides and matching maroon and orange sweatpants. She added to the look with matching sneakers and an orange sweatshirt wrapped around her waist as she carried what appeared to be iced coffee, a water bottle, and her phone. The wife of Justin Bieber, 25, also had her hair up in a high bun and wore gold-colored hoop earrings and sunglasses.

Before she wore it for all the world to see, Hailey gave a sneak peek of the outfit and others that were sent to her by Beyonce on her Instagram story on the night of Jan. 14. “so insanely dope,” she captioned the video. “thank you so much @beyonce @adidas this is the coolest thing I’ve ever been sent.”

Hailey’s thankful message and public outing while wearing Beyonce’s new merch comes after Beyonce herself has been showing off pics of her highly anticipated upcoming collection with Adidas. On Jan. 8, the “Halo” singer shared a snapshot that showed her wearing a stunning red dress and black and white sneakers straight from the collection and on Jan. 14 she shared a photo that showed her getting cheeky in a maroon bodysuit that showed off her behind as she let another version of the sneakers hang down from a matching backpack she was also wearing.

Beyonce’s Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is officially released to the public on Jan. 18.