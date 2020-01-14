Beyonce Shows Off Her New Ivy Park Sneaker In A Very Cheeky Way & Fans Think The Pic Is Fire

Beyonce modeled her new Adidas x Ivy Park sneaker, which will be released on Jan. 18, in a new eye-catching pic that helped her reveal a lot of skin and her fans are loving it!

Beyonce, 38, proved she still’s got it in a sizzling ad for her new Adidas x Ivy Park sneaker collection and her fans were quick to take notice! The singer modeled the new sneaker style in a pic that was posted to the Ivy Park Instagram page on Jan. 14 and it helped her show off her stunning figure. In the photo, she can be seen standing with her back towards the camera as she looks over her shoulder and gives off a fierce look with one hand placed on top of her head. She’s wearing a maroon long-sleeved bodysuit that helps show off her behind and a matching backpack that has one of the new maroon and white sneakers hanging from it as well as some heels that appeared to have maroon Adidas socks over them. CHECK OUT THE PIC OF BEYONCE HERE!

Once the pic of Bey went public, it didn’t take long for her fans to compliment it. “she’s so stunning 😍😍😍,” one fan wrote while another gushed over her socks & heels. “Are these socks over your damn heels Yoncé ? I swear to God !!!!” the comment read. “OMG LOOK AT HER 🔥🔥🔥,” another fan wrote as others left many heart emojis.

Although the pic made quite the impression with fans, it isn’t the first Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration pic we’ve seen from Beyonce lately. In another promo pic, which she shared on Jan. 8, she can be seen modeling a black and white version of the new sneaker while also wearing a stunning red dress that had the three white stripes that Adidas’ brand is known for down the sleeves. She also wore extremely long braids with white beads as part of her gorgeous look.

Beyonce’s Adidas x Ivy Park sneaker collection comes out Jan. 18.