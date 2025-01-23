Billy Ray Cyrus’ Health: What’s Going on With the Country Singer?

Billy Ray Cyrus has apparently worried his family, especially his children. Following his eyebrow-raising January 2025 inauguration performance, Billy Ray’s son Trace Cyrus revealed he and his siblings are concerned about their father’s health. So, what’s going on with the “Old Town Road” artist?

Hollywood Life has compiled everything we know so far about Billy Ray’s health below.

How Is Billy Ray Cyrus’ Health?

Billy Ray has not publicly revealed any health issues. However, Trace claimed his father is “not healthy” in a lengthy January 2025 Instagram post, which read, “Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” Trace continued in his caption. “You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point.”

Trace then pointed out that he and his sisters, whom he referred to as “the girls,” have been “genuinely worried” about Billy Ray “for years” and accused him of pushing all of them away. The Cyrus sibling then claimed that Noah Cyrus “has wanted [their dad] to be a part of her life” and accused Billy Ray of not being “there for her.”

“That’s your baby girl. She deserves better,” Trace elaborated, referring to Noah. “Somehow just like me she still idolizes you though. We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy, Dad & everyone is noticing it.”

Trace concluded his open letter by emphasizing that “this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon.”

“I love you, Dad,” he wrote, before adding, “We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly, but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you.”

How Many Kids Does Billy Ray Cyrus Have?

Billy Ray has six kids in total. He shares Miley Cyrus, Noah and Braison with his ex-wife wife, Tish, and stepkids Trace and Brandi Cyrus, whom Trish shares with her ex-husband, Baxter Neal Helson. Billy Ray is also a father to a son named Christopher Cody, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey.

What Happened to Billy Ray Cyrus’ Voice?

During Donald Trump‘s inaugural Liberty Ball, Billy Ray complained of experiencing technical issues while on stage. He played his hits “Old Town Road” and “Achy Breaky Heart.”

While on stage, Billy Ray appeared to become agitated when technical difficulties arose, saying, “Check. Is anybody awake? I don’t hear it. Do y’all hear this? Where’s everybody at? Check. Is anyone back there? Can someone turn my guitar back on? We’re gonna sing a little bit more. … Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn.”

He then told the crowd, “In life, when you have technical difficulties, you just gotta keep going, or as President Trump would say, ‘You gotta fight.'”

Social media users reacted to Billy Ray’s performance, with some pointing out that his voice and demeanor sounded and appeared different than usual.