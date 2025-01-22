What Happened to Billy Ray Cyrus’ Voice? His 2025 Inauguration Performance

Image Credit: Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus had a rough time on stage while performing for the Liberty Ball. Find out what happened below!

Who Performed For Trump’s Inauguration?

Carrie Underwood sang “America the Beautiful,” despite technical issues. Opera singer Christopher Macchio sang “O America” and the national anthem. Singer Lee Greenwood performed as well, prior to Donald Trump‘s oath.

What Happened to Billy Ray Cyrus’ Voice?

During Trump’s Liberty Ball on January 20, 2025, singer Billy performed his hit “Achy Breaky Heart” and his collaborative song that he has with Lil Nas X, called “Old Town Road.” While performing, he asked the crew “Is my guitar still on,” and then proceeded to say, “I think they cut me off. I don’t hear my guitar anymore.” Billy then desperately asked the crew: “Is anyone awake? I don’t hear it. Do ya’ll hear it. Is anyone back there? Can somebody turn my guitar back on? We’re going to sing a bit more.” After seeking help and remaining helpless on stage, a crew member finally came to fix his guitar. He went on to tell the crowd: “When you have technical difficulties, you got to just keep going, or as President Trump would say – ‘You got to fight.’

Just a day later, Billy explained what happened during that confusing moment, to People: “I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this even whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not. I was there because President Donald J. Trump invited me. I had a ball at the Liberty Ball last night and I’ve learned through all these years, when the producer says, ‘You’re on,’ you go entertain the folks, even if the equipment goes to h***. I was there for the people and we had a blast. That’s called rock n’ roll.”

What Is Going On With Billy Ray Cyrus?

Billy got divorced frim singer Firerose in August 2024. Billy is “relieved” by the decision and has shared in a statement to the Associated Press: “I’m just very relieved…and giving thanks today to breathe a sigh of relief. It’s unfortunate it played out this way. It was a matter of the heart. Love is blind…that’s for sure.”

Firerose had changed her surname to Cyrus even before their mediation, therefore Billy’s lawyers say that he felt as though the move, “validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”