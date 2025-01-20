What Happened to Carrie Underwood at the Inauguration? Her Acapella Moment

Image Credit: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood was faced with an awkward and long, silent moment on live TV due to a technical issue. Find out what she did below!

What Happened to Carrie Underwood at the 2025 Inauguration?

Carrie sang “America the Beautiful” after Trump delivered his inaugural address. However, it didn’t go as planned. The singer awkwardly stood before the crowd, waiting for the music to begin. The room was silent, and the singer showed that she felt uncomfortable by the long wait through her body language. An official came over and she asked him, “am I live?” He shook his head up and down as a “yes,” and she told him, “I’ll just sing it.” Then she desperately told the audience: “You know the words. Help me out here.” The singer, who was wearing a classy dress with a NOÄ Jewelry ring and ivory INGILIZ pumps, made a rash decision to go a capella, and the audience sang along. Once she finished, she applauded the audience for their participation. Joe Biden, who was seated behind her on stage, told her “great job,” according to USA Today. Carrie then went on to shake hands with Donald Trump and J.D. Vance before exiting.

Carrie shared her reaction about her inauguration selection with Yahoo, stating, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Is Carrie Underwood a Republican?

Carrie has never confirmed which political party she is associated with. In 2019, Carrie shared with The Guardian: “I feel like more people try to pin me places politically. I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public because nobody wins. It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.” In 2017, Carrie and Brad Paisley performed a parody of her popular song “Before He Cheats,” while they hosted the Country Music Association Awards, according to People. They sang, “And it’s fun to watch yeah, that’s for sure/ ‘Til little Rocket Man starts a nuclear war/ Maybe next time, he’ll think before he tweets.”

Celebrities Performing for Trump’s Inauguration

Besides Carrie, opera singer Christopher Macchio performed “O America,” and the national anthem, during the inauguration. Country singer Lee Greenwood also performed “God Bless the U.S.A,” prior to Trump taking his oath of office.