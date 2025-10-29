Bianca Censori Net Worth: How Much Money Kanye West’s Wife Has Now

Bianca Censori was working her way up as an architect before meeting her husband, Kanye “Ye” West. The spouses have been together since 2022 and, since then, they’ve made quite the commotion wherever they go in public — such as on the February 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. Bianca, in particular, has been dressed in head-turning outfits since marrying Ye. Now that she’s among the Hollywood socialites, Bianca has become a major name. And since she’s married to a millionaire, Bianca’s net worth has likely increased.

Learn about Bianca’s background, including her net worth, career and more, below.

Who Is Bianca Censori?

Bianca isn’t only Ye’s wife; she’s also an accomplished architect and designer. Born in Melbourne, Australia, in January 1995, Bianca went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Melbourne, concentrating on architecture in her studies.

After marrying Ye in 2022, the rapper released a song inspired by his wife titled “Censori Overload.” Bianca is also on the album cover of Vultures 1.

Since at least 2023, Bianca has worked as the head of architecture for Yeezy, Ye’s fashion brand. Though the two rarely make public comments about one another, Ye has given his wife a few shout-outs on Instagram. According to Billboard, in 2024, he wished Bianca a “Happy Birthday,” calling his wife the “most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ,” and he added, “loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children. I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me [sic].”

Throughout Ye and Bianca’s marriage, reports have surfaced claiming that the couple have been through some rough patches. However, neither of them has addressed the rumors.

What Is Bianca Censori’s Net Worth?

Bianca has a net worth of $1 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her work as an architect, model, designer and entrepreneur has contributed to her income, but working for Yeezy — which was once a billion-dollar company — likely helped her earnings skyrocket.

What Is Kanye West’s Net Worth?

At the moment, Ye has a net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.