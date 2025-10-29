Who Is Bianca Censori? Everything to Know About Kanye West’s Wife

Kanye “Ye” West and Bianca Censori have become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, continually capturing attention with their bold fashion choices and public appearances. At the 67th Grammy Awards, Bianca made headlines after removing her coat on the red carpet to reveal a completely sheer dress while posing beside the rapper — a move that instantly went viral.

Beyond her headline-making looks, Bianca has been expanding her professional footprint. The Australian architect and designer recently announced a new business venture expected to launch in late 2025, rumored to be a lingerie or lifestyle brand.

Find out everything you need to know about Bianco below.

Bianca Is the Head of Architecture at Yeezy

While it’s not clear when Kanye and Bianca began seeing each other, the pair have been colleagues for a few years now. Bianca has been working as an architectural designer for Kanye’s Yeezy brand since November 2020, and her LinkedIn page says that she’s also the head of architecture at the company, but it’s not clear how long she’s held that title. Before joining Yeezy, Bianca was a student architect at DP Toscano Architects in Australia from July 2017 to June 2020.

She Studied at the University of Melbourne

Before kicking off her career, Bianca spent years studying architecture. She was an undergrad student at the University of Melbourne from 2013 to 2017, and she returned to her college to get her master’s degree in architecture from 2019 to 2020, per her LinkedIn page.

When Did Kanye and Bianca Get Married?

The two reportedly tied the knot in December 2022.

The 47-year-old West married the 30-year-old Australian architect nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized in 2022. Sources close to the rapper revealed at the time that the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony but chose not to file a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ.

West and Kardashian finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage, following their separation in 2021.

While the news of Ye and Bianca’s relationship may have come as a surprise to many, the two were spotted sharing a meal at the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria in January 2023. Sitting in a booth together, Bianca was seen with newly blonde hair. The couple also reportedly celebrated their marriage with a honeymoon at the Amangiri resort in Utah, according to DailyMail.

Kanye Released a Song Referencing Bianca

Kanye has never shied away from addressing his personal life in his music, and while his recent output has been sparse, he did drop a song with his new wife’s last name in the title on his Instagram in December, per The Source. The track “Censori Overload,” which has also been called “Someday We’ll All Be Free,” is seemingly a reference to his new bride, and while it doesn’t include lines referencing the architect, there are a few lines that reference marriage. “Wakin’ up to ‘I can’t do this anymore’ texts/And the Bible said I can’t have any more sex ’til marriage,” Kanye raps at the start of the song, via Genius.

Bianca Briefly Owned a Jewelry Company

Before becoming an architect, Bianca owned the company Nylons Jewellery while she was in college from August 2013 to July 2017. It’s not clear what type of products the company sold, as the website appears to be defunct now.

Bianca’s Family Was ‘Happy’ About the Marriage

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Bianca’s sister told Herald Sun. A cousin of the bride added that she’s “super happy for them both.”

However, that seemed to change by late 2023 after multiple reports surfaced claiming that Bianca’s loved ones “begged” her to reevaluate her and Kanye’s relationship.