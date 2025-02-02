Kanye West & Wife Bianca Censori Grammys 2025: Were They Escorted Out Due to Her Outfit?

Kanye “Ye” West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are known for their head-turning public appearances, but their 2025 Grammys red carpet outfit struck a chord. After arriving at the Sunday, February 2, awards ceremony, Bianca, 30, removed her coat to reveal a shocking see-through dress next to Ye, 47. As cameras flashed, onlookers gaped, and multiple reports emerged claiming that the couple got escorted out. So, is it true — were Ye and Bianca kicked out of the Grammy Awards because of her outfit?

Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammys Red Carpet Outfit

Bianca and Ye walked onto the red carpet together matching in black clothing. Initially, she wore a long coat to cover up what was underneath — a completely sheer mini dress that exposed her full body.

Social media quickly blew up in response to Bianca’s outfit reveal. Many wondered if they were kicked out for “indecent exposure.”

“Is this even legal? Genuine question,” one X user asked. “Why were they not kicked out?” another chimed in, while another challenged, “How the hell was she allowed in?”

Were Kanye West & Bianca Censori Escorted Out of the Grammys?

According to several outlets, Ye and Bianca were ushered out shortly after walking the red carpet. Page Six reported that police led the spouses out of the venue after “the crazy outfit moment they pulled on the carpet,” which an insider claimed “was an attempt to replicate the album cover of Vultures.”

Entertainment Tonight initially reported in a since-deleted social media post that Ye, Bianca and their “entourage” were “escorted out of the awards show.” However, ET deleted the post.

Variety disputed the reports, noting that a source claimed they were “not true” and that Ye “walked the carpet, got in his car and left.”

Were Kanye West & Bianca Censori Invited to the Grammys?

Before ET‘s social media post was taken down, the outlet reported that Ye and Bianca went to the Grammys “uninvited.” Rumors were fueled when Ye apparently was not seen inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Whether or not Ye and Bianca were expected at the Grammys, Taylor Swift was one of the guests at the event. As fans recall, Taylor, 35, and Ye have been in years-long feud. The drama started at the 2009 Video Music Awards when the “Jesus Walks” rapper interrupted the “Karma” hitmaker’s acceptance speech. Afterward, the two patched things up and developed a friendship. However, that drastically changed in 2016 when Ye’s then-wife, Kim Kardashian, released videos of Taylor and Ye talking on the phone about his song “Famous.” The released footage challenged Taylor’s claim that she didn’t give Ye consent to include a specific lyric in “Famous.”