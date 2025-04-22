Kanye West’s Net Worth: How Much the Rapper Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Flashing lights are surrounding Kanye West as he recently revealed personal insight into his childhood, causing a stir online. The 47-year-old rapper released a teaser for an upcoming song called “Cousins” on X on Monday, April 21, 2025, in which he shares details about an incestuous relationship with his male cousin, who he noted on X was in prison for murder.

Aside from this, Ye has been frequently discussed in the media due to his relationship with Bianca Censori. While he has been part of the music industry for quite some time, learn how his time in the spotlight has contributed to his net worth below.

Who Is Kanye West?

Kanye was born on June 8, 1977, in Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for being a rapper and music producer, having started his career in the late ’90s.

Kanye West’s Net Worth

The rapper has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Kanye West Married?

He has been married twice — first to Kim Kardashian , from 2014 until 2022. The Skims founder previously opened up about their divorce in an episode of The Kardashians, where she said, according to People, “When you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality and then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back, but you can’t live with the new person. I get it.”

She added, “It’s tougher when you don’t want your marriage to end off of personal reasons but circumstances change that force your marriage to end…When you weren’t planning on that and that’s not really the outcome you want but there’s no other option, I think it makes it harder to get over.”

Kim continued, “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Ye eventually married Bianca in 2022, and their relationship has had its ups and downs.

Does Kanye West Have Kids?

Yes, Kanye is the father of four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — whom he shares with Kim.