Did Kanye West and Bianca Censori Split? Update Amid Divorce Rumors

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock/Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Kanye West, 47, and Bianca Censori, 29, recently sparked divorce rumors, according to TMZ. On October 7, 2024, a source told the outlet that the rapper had discussed moving to Tokyo and separating from his spouse. However, Ye and Bianca promptly shut down the report after the two were spotted shopping together in Tokyo, as shown in photos published by Page Six on October 8, 2024.

This was not the first time the couple faced split rumors. In 2023, The U.S. Sun reported that Ye and his spouse had allegedly been spending time apart since October, after her friends staged an intervention. “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” a source told the outlet. “He is a very difficult person to be around and work for, and Bianca has been one of the most patient people ever to deal with him. She’s been all about Ye.”

The source added that the “Jesus Walks” creator “has been a lot happier and more focused with her around,” but their relationship seems to have “taken its toll on her a bit with everyone having their opinion.”

Kanye has been spending time in Saudi Arabia at a complex-turned-recording studio and is “not that worried” about the status of his marriage with Bianca as he focuses on making new music with Ty Dolla $ign.

“[Bianca] may go back to him for the album launch — she loves the lifestyle — but I think it’s clear her family and friends would rather she didn’t,” the source said, before adding that Kanye’s biggest concern right now is “finding distribution after losing so many connections due to his antisemitic remarks last year.”

Previously, a different report surfaced claiming that Bianca’s family wanted her to “wake up” about Ye allegedly “controlling her.” An intervention was apparently held and it affected Bianca. “Everyone is just glad that they finally were able to get through to Bianca,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up.”

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” they continued. “She is aware of Kanye’s controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective.”