Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Squash Rift Rumors, Share Hug at the US Open

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes‘ friendship is making headlines again — but not for the same reasons as before. After Patrick Mahomes‘ wife noticeably supported a few pro-Donald Trump social media posts, Swifties wondered whether her friendship with the “Karma” artist fizzled out. After all, Taylor has previously criticized members of the Republican Party.

Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Taylor and Brittany’s friendship, below.

Why Did Taylor and Brittany Sit Separately at the Chiefs Game?

During the Chiefs vs. Ravens game on September 5, Taylor and Brittany sat in separate suites. This was a stark contrast to the previous football season, as the two were photographed hugging and cheering on their favorite team in 2023 and early 2024. Outside of sports, Brittany was photographed hanging out with Taylor on a few occasions in New York City. During one outing, she was seen spending time with Taylor and her best friend Selena Gomez. And on social media, Brittany has shared several photos with Taylor.

It’s not currently clear why Brittany and Taylor suddenly decided to sit separately. Just days later, however, they were photographed attending the US Open. Also in attendance were Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Brittany’s husband, Patrick. Taylor and Brittany even shared a sweet embrace.

What Did Brittany Mahomes Do?

Social media users quickly discovered that Brittany “liked” Donald’s August 13 Instagram post, which outlined the “2024 GOP platform.” Other celebrities who supported the post included actress Candace Cameron Bure. Donald publicly thanked Brittany for her support by writing via Truth Social, “I want to thank [the] beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me.”

After receiving backlash for “liking” the Republican candidate’s post, Brittany seemingly addressed the criticism in a statement via her Instagram Stories.

“I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Brittany wrote in her note. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Taylor has not publicly commented on the controversy. However, she has criticized Donald in the past, including in an interview with The Guardian.

“We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate,” she told the outlet in 2019. “I really think that [Donald] thinks this is an autocracy.”

Additionally, the lyrics of Taylor’s hit single “You Need to Calm Down” is speculated to be about Donald.

Are Taylor and Brittany Still Friends?

Neither Taylor nor Brittany has outwardly commented on the status of their friendship. However, in February, Brittany came to Taylor’s defense by shutting down trolls who criticized her appearances at Chiefs games.

While re-sharing a post that read, “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Stories, “Let. Them. Know.”