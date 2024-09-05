Donald Trump Shouts Out Brittany Mahomes For ‘Strongly Defending’ Him

Image Credit: Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes recently defended Donald Trump, catching his attention and prompting him to acknowledge her in a message shared on his Truth Social account. The 29-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was spotted liking posts promoting the 78-year-old politician’s campaign alongside his running mate, J.D. Vance.

Although she later removed her like from a post labeled “The 2024 GOP Platform,” it appeared she had shown support for the former 45th President. Following the online reaction to her actions, she addressed the criticism on Instagram Stories in August. “Honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you must have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood… There’s no reason your brain is fully developed, and you hate to see others doing well,” she wrote in a post that is no longer visible. Since news of her apparent support for the Republican Party spread, the comment sections on several of her Instagram posts have been filled with encouragement for the Trump 2024 campaign.

Once Trump became aware of her actions, he took to his social platform on Wednesday, September 4, writing, “I want to thank the beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me and acknowledging that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful political movement in the history of our now failing country.”

He continued, “With crime and illegal immigration totally out of control, inflation ravaging all Americans, and a world laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our country and wants to save it from doom.”

As the football season kicked off on Thursday, September 5, Trump went on to enthusiastically refer to the former soccer player and her 28-year-old athlete husband in his post: “What a great couple – see you both at the Super Bowl!”

Meanwhile, Patrick has not publicly indicated any political leanings, though he told Time in April, “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president.” While the Mahomes family has not officially endorsed Trump, the businessman has received support from other celebrities such as Hulk Hogan, Dana White, Elon Musk, and more.