Are Mauricio Umansky and Leslie Bega Dating? Everything to Know About the Rumored Romance

Mauricio Umansky, 53, and his wife, Kyle Richards, 54, admitted to having a rough year in their marriage in July 2023. Now, the Dancing with the Stars newbie is rumored to be dating his real estate co-worker Leslie Bega. Soon after those romance rumors swirled, a TMZ report claimed that it is actually Mauricio’s father, Eduardo Umansky, who is linked to Leslie. Amid the plethora of rumors, below is what is really going on in the Umansky dating world!

Are Mauricio Umansky and Leslie Bega Dating?

After the real estate mogul‘s mom, Estella Sneider, took to Instagram on October 6 to share a photo of her son with Leslie and Eduardo, many fans speculated about a romance. Many believed that it was Kyle’s husband who was dating The Sopranos alum amid the ongoing rumors that he and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star are on the outs. After the photo was shared, many of Estella’s followers took to the comments to speculate. “Not the smartest move to post this…grandkids watching,” one fan penned, while another added, “Not kind to your daughter in law.”

Is Eduardo Umansky Dating Leslie Bega?

Later, on October 9, TMZ filed a report that it was not Mauricio dating Leslie after all! The tabloid claimed that Eduardo was the Umansky reportedly dating the 56-year-old starlet/ real estate agent. The outlet claimed that Leslie attended the live taping of DWTS in early October as Eduardo’s alleged date.

“Dinner at Il Pastaio after Dancing With The Stars! We had a delicious dinner and a great, enjoyable conversation. It was a wonderful treat to continue celebrating Mauricio,” Mauricio’s mom captioned the snapshot of the dinner. “Thank You, @leslieraebega, for driving me home after dinner, which gave us time to continue enjoying the evening!”

Despite the rumors, Eduardo took to his personal Instagram that same day to confirm that he is dating a woman named Simin Tabibnia. “Happy Friday from my beautiful girlfriend and partner, Simin, and I! Let’s sell some real estate! #theumanskyteam #theagencryre #realestate,” he captioned the loved-up photo with his leading lady. So it would appear that Leslie is not dating either Umansky.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards’ Divorce Rumors

The RHOBH star and Mauricio have been dodging divorce rumors for what appears to be the majority of 2023. After a source claimed that the beloved TV couple had ended their marriage after 27 years in early July, Kyle and her spouse shared a joint statement via Instagram in response. “In regards to the news that came out about us today…any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” the note read on July 3, 2023.

Kyle and the father-of-three went on to admit that they’ve experienced a “rough” year in their marriage. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they went on to write. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Not only was Mauricio rumored to be dating someone, but Kyle has also been linked to songstress Morgan Wade, 28. The 28-year-old and Kyle have continued to deny rumors of any romance and claim they’re just friends. Most recently, Mauricio doubled-down on denying the divorce rumors on September 28. “We were dealing with our own things, kind of, super quietly and internally, just our own issues,” he said on a podcast episode. “I mean, certainly, we’re not separated. We’re not divorced at this point. We are not any of that stuff.”