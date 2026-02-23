Are Jack Hughes & Tate McRae Dating? What We Know About the Rumors

Image Credit: Getty Images

Hockey has made quite the headlines over the past few months. When the 2026 Winter Olympics ended in a major victory for Team USA, Jack Hughes was one of the biggest names to emerge from the win. And with the newfound attention on the New Jersey Devils center, fans are speculating about his personal life, especially after he’s been spotted out and about with “Greedy” hitmaker Tate McRae. Tate, for her part, is one of the most recognizable names in showbiz at the moment, having released hit after hit song in recent years. So, are Jack and Tate dating, or are the rumors about them pure speculation?

Below, get an update on everything we know about Tate and Jack’s rumored relationship.

Who Is Jack Hughes?

While most fans know all about Tate and her meteoric rise in the music industry, some of them don’t know much about Jack, who just happens to be one of the most famous NHL stars. His celebrity status skyrocketed in February 2026 upon clinching the gold medal for Team USA after getting his front teeth knocked out.

as a lover of tate mcrae AND jack hughes, this was for me pic.twitter.com/JsmYUzmOt5 — ally²³ (@snoopysknies) December 22, 2025

Are Jack Hughes & Tate McRae Dating?

Neither Tate nor Jack has responded to the dating rumors, but they’ve been seen out and about together since late 2025. The duo could just be friends, but fans are convinced they’re together after spotting them on coffee and dinner dates.

They were first seen together in November 2025, according to photos shared by celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

Who Has Tate McRae Dated Before?

Tate’s most recently famous past relationship was with The Kid LAROI. The two split sometime in mid-2025 after about a year of dating. At one point, the “Exes” artist discussed how “scary” it was to see fan rumors about their breakup.

“It was really scary and overwhelming,” Tate told Rolling Stone in December 2025. “I would never talk that way, even about my friends’ lives. I didn’t realize how much it would affect me, the public knowing my private life — because no one knows the full story of anything, ever.”

How Old Are Tate McRae & Jack Hughes?

Tate is currently 22 years old, and Jack is 24.