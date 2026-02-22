When Is the 2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony? Date, Start Time & How to Watch

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics are officially coming to a close as the Milano Cortina Games wrap up with a spectacular Closing Ceremony at the historic Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy. After more than two weeks of unforgettable performances, several athletes delivered defining moments — including Alysa Liu, whose powerful return to the Olympic stage in women’s figure skating became one of the most talked-about highlights of the Games. Norway’s Johannes Høsflot Klæbo made history with a dominant cross-country skiing performance, while Team USA celebrated major victories on the ice and in freestyle events.

As medal counts are finalized and athletes gather one last time for the Parade of Nations, the ceremony will celebrate the biggest wins, emotional farewells and the official handoff to the next Winter Games host. Here’s everything to know about when and how to watch the finale.

What Day Is the 2026 Olympics Closing Ceremony?

The Closing Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics is taking place today, Sunday, February 22, 2026, at the historic Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy. The event marks the official end of the Milano Cortina Games after more than two weeks of competition.

What Time Does the Closing Ceremony Start?

The ceremony is underway live for U.S. viewers beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT), which corresponds to 8:30 p.m. local time in Italy. The celebration is expected to run approximately two and a half hours. NBC will also air a primetime rebroadcast later tonight for viewers who missed the live event.

How Can I Watch the Closing Ceremony on TV?

In the United States, the Closing Ceremony is airing live on NBC. Coverage features commentary from Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, with additional reporting from Andrea Joyce and Lewis Johnson. Mike Tirico is also contributing to NBC’s primetime presentation of the event.

Can I Stream the Closing Ceremony?

Yes, viewers can stream the Closing Ceremony live on Peacock. The event is also available on NBCOlympics.com and through the NBC Sports app with TV provider authentication. Peacock subscribers can watch live coverage and access replays of the finale.