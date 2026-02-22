Did Jack Hughes Lose a Tooth in the Olympics? How He Lost His Front Teeth

Jack Hughes helped Team USA clinch the gold medal against Team Canada in the final game of the 2026 Winter Olympics. The NHL star scored the winning goal of the game despite having his front teeth knocked out. With blood still visible from his top gums, Jack proved to the world what dedication really means to him. So, how exactly did he lose a tooth — or more — in the final game?

Here’s a breakdown of how it all happened for Jack during the final hockey game of the Olympics.

How Many Teeth Did Jack Hughes Lose in the Olympics?

It appeared that Jack’s two front teeth were gone by the end of the USA vs. Canada game. Earlier in the game, the New Jersey Devils player actually wound up in the penalty box before his epic winning goal.

“I pictured myself on Barstool being the guy that America hates because Canada scores on the power play,” Jack said while reflecting on the moment, according to Yahoo! Sports. “I was like, Oh my God, here it comes

How Did Jack Hughes Lose His Front Teeth?

Canadian forward Sam Bennett accidentally hit Jack in the mouth with his hockey stick in the third period, which ultimately knocked out Jack’s front teeth.

The bloody incident didn’t stop Jack in his tracks, though. The American hockey center continued and managed to get the winning goal during overtime. It was an emotional moment for both teams, as USA celebrated in a huddle at the net, while Canada skated off the ice in defeat.

“This is all about our country right now,” Jack said, with blood still staining his lips, following the game, according to Daily Mail. “I’m so proud to be American right now. I love my country, I love my teammates. … That’s American hockey right there. That’s a great Canadian team, but this means so much. We are such a team. The USA brotherhood in this team is so strong. I cannot believe this. It could have gone either way tonight.”