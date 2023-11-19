Tate McRae: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tate McRae has been skyrocketing to fame the last few years. After a viral performance on Saturday Night Live, the songstress will make her Billboard Music Awards debut by performing her hit “Greedy” on November 19.

The 20-year-old has been hustling hard for a career in entertainment since she was just a teen, and now, she’s inspiring fans everywhere with her music. Keep reading to learn five facts about Tate!

She Started on YouTube

Tate first stepped into the spotlight when she competed on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation in 2016 when she was just 13 years old. She placed third in the competition, which Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler served as a judge.

That taste of fame led her to create her YouTube channel, where she began singing covers of songs and debuting her own original musical work. She encouraged other people to publicly show their creativity while giving advice to young creatives.

“Everyone is so embarrassed and nervous to put things out because they think it’s gonna be weird or they’re worried about how other people are gonna think of them. I think that’s the most lame thing ever because the internet is so toxic,” she told Cosmopolitan in April 2022. “If you love something and you’re passionate about it, the coolest thing you can do is put yourself out there and let other people appreciate what you love.”

Olivia Rodrigo Is One of Her Besties

Tate appeared in Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea, Right?” music video alongside actresses Iris Apatow and Madison Hu.

“It was so fun. I mean, all those girls are genuinely just the best girls ever,” Tate gushed to SiriusXM in September about filming the music video, adding that she “adores” Olivia.

“I think she’s so talented and so beautiful. All those girls I admire a lot, and I think I would take qualities from every single one of them,” Tate continued. “And I feel like that’s what you do when you have really cool girls around you, is just be like, ‘Oh my god, your fashion and the way you speak and the way you walk and the way you …’ I think we just take from each other and inspire each other … They’re all the best. I feel very grateful to be around people like that.”

She Opened for Shawn Mendes

In 2022, Tate earned a major career milestone when Shawn Mendes selected her as his opener during the second leg of his “Wonder” tour.

“It’s literally f–king wild. I think it’s very bizarre because he’s Canadian [like I am]. I feel like he’s been an idol of mine forever,” she told Cosmopolitan about the “Stitches” artist becoming “a friend.”

Her Reps Work With Harry Styles

As Tate’s career gained traction, she knew she needed to change up her team, explaining to Billboard, “I had to figure out who [in the industry] was actually on my side and who wasn’t … so a lot was shifting behind the scenes.”

At the end of 2022, she signed a new management deal with Full Stop’s Tom Skoglund, Jeffrey Azoff and Tommy Bruce, all of whom also manage Harry Styles, along with Sali Kharazi and Ali Saunders.

She’s Written Songs With Finneas O’Connell

Tate went from performing covers of Billie Eilish’s songs on her YouTube channel to collaborating with the singer’s brother, Finneas O’Connell.

“I was nervous because he’s got so much knowledge and is such an incredible producer and can play any instrument,” she recalled to Cosmo about writing together. “Obviously, I’ve been a huge fan of Billie’s forever, so I was a little starstruck walking into the room. I can’t believe [Finneas] wanted to write with me.”