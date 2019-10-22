Tate McRae Drops Mesmerizing Video For ‘all my friends are fake’ & Admits She Was Inspired By ‘Euphoria’

Tate McRae spoke to HollywoodLife about her new music video for ‘all my friends are fake’ and reveals the inspiration behind the visuals.

Like all of us, singer and online personality Tate McRae is obsessing over HBO’s Euphoria! So much so, her new music video for ‘all my friends are fake’ was literally inspired by the Zendaya show. Centered in a school bathroom, Tate sings about the pressures of being a teenage girl while trying to get and hold the attention of the four other students around her, who go through waves of self-examination to total disengagement. “I wanted to create a very realistic and relatable scenario to any teenager nowadays, and a school was a great place to do that. We booked this random school in LA and we decorated the heck out of this washroom,” Tate explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “We put these crazy cool lights, colors and added different things so that it was just kind of left of center. Kind of off, kind of inspired by Euphoria, the new show, which I’m absolutely obsessed with.”

Tate, who got her start on the show Dance Moms, chose her close dance friends to join her as the four other actors and actresses in the video. She revealed that she wrote the song a year and a half ago, when she was in search of something “fresh” and “not another love song.” “At the time I was having a really rocky period with some of my really close friends and I wanted to create a song that would just be something that I know so many people go through,” she said. “When I go through my YouTube comments and social media, people are always talking about how they want me to write a song about fake friends and about people that can turn their back on you, because people are constantly changing and I wanted to see what kind of perspective I could grasp.”

This release comes ahead of Tate’s EP, due in early 2020, called all the things I never said. “It’s things that I can’t put into words so I put them in the song,” she said of the title. “The songs all have different meanings, but it goes with everything I’ve experienced in the last two years.” We can’t wait to hear it!