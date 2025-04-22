When Does ‘911’ Season 8 Episode 16 Air? See Release Date

Image Credit: Disney

Season 8 of 9-1-1 is approaching a difficult conclusion. Since the show killed off one original character (spoiler alert: Captain Bobby Nash) in episode 15, viewers are trying to pick up the broken pieces of their hearts in time for episode 16. But when exactly does it air?

Below, find out when season 8, episode 16, “The Last Alarm,” comes out and how it will unpack the aftermath of Bobby’s death.

Why Did They Kill Off Bobby in 911?

Bobby dies in 9-1-1 because he was “written in sacrifice, and he was built for this,” actor Peter Krause said about his character in a statement following the heartbreaking April 2025 episode.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Peter acknowledged in his statement, per Variety. The Six Feet Under alum added that Bobby’s death was “more than a bold creative choice on a bold show” and his “story arc honors” real-life first responders.

“First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day,” Peter explained about Bobby. “We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear took the fall for Bobby’s death, noting that he “had to convince everybody about” his decision.

“The network was not like, ‘Yeah, get rid of him, it’ll save us money.’ It was nothing like that,” Tim clarified, according to Variety. “I had to pitch this at the highest levels and just walk through the whole story and try to infect them — funny choice of words, given the storyline — because, as I pitched it, you could understand, as a writer, how suddenly the whole world felt more alive. It felt more real because this thing had happened.”

When Does 911 Season 8 Episode 16 Air?

Though 9-1-1 episodes typically air every Thursday on ABC, season 8, episode 16, will not come out until May 1, 2025, two weeks after episode 15 was released. Titled “Lab Rats,” episode 15 features Bobby dying after being infected by a virus.

Episode 16 of season 8 is expected to feature Bobby, Tim said, according to Variety.

“Well, I will say that episode 15 is not Peter Krause’s final appearance this season,” Tim said while explaining that they filmed episode 15 and “aired it as episode 13” in order for episodes 14 and 15 to be a two-part arc.

“We shot it super fast, so that 14 and 15 could be this two parter, and then, I would have three episodes to deal with the aftermath,” Tim continued. “So, it’s not like Bobby dies, and then everyone goes on with their day. I think you need three episodes for the audience and the characters to get their heads around it.”

Tim added that “every single episode of the next three” of season 8 are “all about Bobby’s death.”

Did Peter Krause Leave 911?

No, Peter did not leave the show. Tim explained that Bobby’s demise was entirely his decision, not Peter’s. In fact, the Six Feet Under alum has expressed how difficult it will be to part ways with his 9-1-1 co-stars.

During an April 18, 2025, Good Morning America appearance, Peter called 9-1-1 his “workplace home for eight years, eight seasons.”