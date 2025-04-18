Why Did They Kill Off Bobby in ‘911’? Find Out

Image Credit: Disney/Justin Stephens

9-1-1 fans — spoilers are ahead in case you haven’t watched the most recent season 8 episode. The series just lost a major character, and fans are reeling from the loss. Weeks after social media users speculated about on-set photos that resembled a funeral scene, viewers expressed their fury and sadness over the death of Peter Krause‘s character, Captain Robert Nash, a.k.a Bobby. So, one question still hangs in the air for everyone who watched the recent episode: why did 9-1-1 kill off Bobby?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down everything we know about Bobby’s final moments and why Peter left the show.

911 Cast

Apart from Peter, the rest of the 9-1-1 main cast features Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael, Connie Britton as Abby, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Ryan Guzman as Eddie and Corinne Massiah as May.

What Happened to Bobby in 911?

During the final moments of the April 2025 season 8 episode, Bobby is revealed to have a hole in his breathing apparatus, which lets the virus into his mask and infects him. He quarantines himself from the rest of the 118 crew, and he doesn’t initially tell anyone about the hole because Chimney would never take the antidote.

Bobby and Athena’s final moments are heart-wrenching. As he bids his love “farewell,” Bobby tearfully apologizes and says, “This isn’t how I wanted to leave you. I’m not choosing to leave you. I chose to save my team because it was the right thing to do. It was never because I wanted to go. I don’t want to go. If I could choose, I would stay with you. Always. … L.A. was supposed to be my penance, not my home. And then you said yes to a dinner invitation and I started to live again. I love you, baby.”

Why Did They Kill Off Bobby in 911?

Peter released a statement on his character’s on-screen death in a statement obtained by Variety. He said that the reason behind Bobby’s death is because his “story arc honors” real-life first responders.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Peter said after the episode aired. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them.”

Peter added in his statement, “We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Why Did Peter Krause Leave 911?

Peter did not explain why he left 9-1-1. But in the weeks leading up to the April 2025 season 8 episode, photos circulated on social media of what appeared to be a character’s funeral scene.

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear emphasized that Peter did not ask to leave the show. Instead, Bobby’s death was “entirely a creative decision on my part, really,” Tim told TV Line in an interview published on April 17, 2025.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Tim said, referring to Bobby’s final moments on the show. “I kind of hinted at it in the “Hot Shots” episode when Brad Torrance is saying that [his character] isn’t going wake up from his coma, and he had that fan going, ‘You can’t kill him off! He’s what holds the [firehouse] together!’ I was really thinking seriously about it when we wrote that scene.”

Tim also noted that if “the stakes are never real” in the series, then “there’s really no chance that any of this peril in which these characters find themselves amounts to anything.” He even added, “I think the show could die” without including realistic risks that first responders take.