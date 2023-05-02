‘9-1-1’ Season 7: Everything To Know About The Show’s Big Move After Being Canceled

Over the course of the last 6 seasons, 9-1-1 has had its fair share of twists and turns. But nobody could have predicted this latest twist. The hit FOX series will not be returning for season 7 on the network. However, ABC has chosen to pick up the show for a seventh season. The season 6 finale of 9-1-1 is set to air on May 15.

So, what happened with 9-1-1 and FOX? What does this mean for 9-1-1: Lone Star? HollywoodLife is breaking down all the latest about the 9-1-1 universe.

Is There Going To Be Season 7 Of 9-1-1?

Yes, but it is a little more complicated than that. There will be a 9-1-1 season 7, but it will not air on FOX. 9-1-1 is moving to ABC and season 7 will premiere on that network. This isn’t the first time ABC has saved a FOX series. ABC notably revived American Idol after FOX ended the show in 2016. FOX also did the same with Last Man Standing after ABC canceled the series after 6 seasons.

Why Did FOX Cancel 9-1-1?

When 9-1-1 began in 2018, FOX and 20th Century were part of the same company. After Disney acquired 20th Century, Variety reported that FOX didn’t have the “same kind of financial stake in the show,” despite it being one of the network’s most popular shows. Episodes of 9-1-1 reportedly cost $9 million or more.

Back in March 2023, Deadline noted that FOX didn’t have ownership of the series any longer, so a season 7 renewal was “very much uncertain.” The outlet pointed out at the time that the series “could potentially move to ABC, taking a slot from a current series.”

“Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC,” Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

9-1-1 Season 7 Cast

ABC has not announced any changes to the 9-1-1 cast for season 7. The ensemble cast currently includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

According to Deadline, part of the reason why the move to ABC is simpler is that the cast has “at least one more year on their contracts.” Ahead of season 6, FOX took a little longer to renew the series because of contract negotiations.

Is 9-1-1: Lone Star Moving To ABC?

In yet another twist, 9-1-1: Lone Star will be staying on FOX. The network has renewed the series for season 5. The spinoff series will be the only 9-1-1 series airing on FOX after this season. 9-1-1: Lone Star has become a hit all on its own, and it’s the second highest-raised and most-watched drama behind 9-1-1. The series stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and more.

Since 9-1-1 season 7 will air on ABC and 9-1-1: Lone Star will be on FOX, this likely means we will not have any more crossover events. The lives of the LAPD first responders and Austin first responders had crossed paths previously, but crossing over networks would prove to be a much more difficult task.