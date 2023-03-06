‘9-1-1’ Shocker: Buck’s Life Is In Jeopardy After He’s Struck By Lightning

Viewers of 9-1-1 were left in shock at the end of the season 6 winter premiere. Buck was struck by lightning while climbing up the fire truck’s ladder attempting to rescue people during a powerful rainstorm. Buck turned on the hose and heard a noise just before the strike. “What the hell is that?” he asked as he looked up at the stormy sky.

Suddenly, a bolt of lightning struck Buck and caused him to flip over the ladder. He was left hanging by his harness. Eddie was thrown to the ground by the blast. Buck was left lifeless and hanging from the ladder after the strike.

Eddie screamed out Buck’s name after watching the terrifying incident. Eddie raced up the ladder to help lower Buck to the ground. Buck didn’t move or respond to anyone after the ordeal.

Buck was put onto the gurney and didn’t respond to any of Bobby’s calls. Hen soon realized that Buck had no pulse. Chimney immediately started compressions to try and restart his heart. Buck was rushed into the back of the ambulance where Hen and Chimney could work on him. Eddie hopped into the driver’s seat, with Bobby on the passenger side, and raced the ambulance to the hospital. Buck’s helmet was left lying on the ground.

Is Buck dead? Could Oliver Stark be leaving? That’s the million-dollar question. It doesn’t look good for the beloved firefighter. With no pulse, his life is in serious jeopardy. Buck has been in perilous situations before, but this is taking the danger to a new level.

“One of the most dangerous places to be in a lightning storm is on an enormous ladder. Basically, you’re standing on a lightning rod. Even for first responders, an emergency can strike out of the blue,” showrunner Kristen Reidel told EW, not revealing Buck’s fate.

The showrunner also teased to TV Insider that the 118 will be dealing with the “fallout and aftermath” of the lightning storm in the back half of season 6. When asked if the 118 could lose a member of their team this season, Kristen responded, “It’s always a concern, but we’ll see how the season shakes out.” Send all the good vibes Buck’s way! New episodes of 9-1-1 air Mondays on FOX.