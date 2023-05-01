‘American Idol’ Recap: The Top 8 Is Revealed After The Judges Save One Artist

The competition isn’t letting up on American Idol. The top 10 are competing for America’s vote once again, and two singers will be sent home by the end of the night. The May 1 episode is also the judges’ song contest.

Zachariah Smith is up first, and he picks “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. Zachariah always brings the electricity on stage. Zachariah feels like Luke Bryan picked out that song for him, but it was actually Lionel Richie! Lionel thinks Zachariah did a “fantastic” job, and Luke calls the performance “amazing.”

Haven Madison goes next and chooses to sing Paramore’s “The Only Exception.” Haven always brings a cool and unique vibe to her performances. The teen singer thinks Katy chose that song for her, and she is correct! Katy Perry loves that Haven can be “vulnerable and strong” with her voice. Lionel raves that Haven has that “it thing” going for her.

Wé Ani decides to take on the great Whitney Houston and sings “I Have Nothing.” Wé believes that Lionel chose that song for her, but it was actually Luke! “I am so proud of you in that performance. That was one of the most elegant things I’ve ever seen,” Luke says. Lionel tells the singer that she “owned” that song.

Oliver Steele is given two John Mayer songs, but he decides to push himself and chooses. to sing Radiohead’s “High & Dry.” He’s convinced that Katy picked out that song for him, and he is correct! “It was so delicate. It was so angelic. It was like nothing you have done before,” Katy tells him. Luke adds, “You are a vibe. You are a mood. You set a feeling and emotion.” He also wants to see Oliver play guitar more because it adds an extra element to his performance.

Katy and Lionel are going to be in the U.K. for the coronation during next Sunday’s episode, so Alanis Morrisette and Ed Sheeran will be guest judges. However, Katy and Lionel will be chiming in from Windsor Castle!

Warren Peay takes the stage next and sings “Colder Weather” by Zac Brown Band. Warren continues to showcase how great of a performer he is with every performance. Warren believes Luke chose the ZBB song, but it was Lionel. Lionel calls Warren’s performance “amazing” and loves that Warren is showing his artistry. Even though he didn’t pick the song, Luke commends Warren’s “great song choice.”

Iam Tongi initially chooses to sing “More Than Words” by Extreme, but then he switches to “What A Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong when he starts second-guessing himself. The crowd goes nuts for Iam’s performance. Iam thinks Lionel picked out that song, but it was Luke! Lionel declares that Iam is a “phenomenon.” Katy tells Iam that when he wins American Idol, she wants to hear him sing the Extreme song. “It is a wonderful world because you’re in it,” she says.

Marybeth Byrd totally rocks out in her performance of Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You.” It’s her best performance yet. Lionel’s the one who chose that song for it. “I was so happy you delivered the way you did. It was wonderful,” he says. Luke raves that this performance was Marybeth’s “standout moment.” He adds, “That was what we needed to see from you.”

Tyson Venegas steps outside his comfort zone and performs an emotional song for the first time. He shines in his performance of “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi. “It was exactly what I wanted to see from him,” Katy says, confirming she picked the song for Tyson. “You’re the whole package to me now,” she adds.

Megan Danielle dazzles with her powerful performance of Vince Gill’s “Go Rest High On That Mountain,” the same song she performed at her grandfather’s funeral. Luke chose that song for her. “You were perfect,” he raves. Lionel tells Megan that she has the “amazing ability to touch. Your voice is so powerful when it comes down to just telling your story.”

Colin Stough looks like a bonafide star on stage singing “It’s Been Awhile” by Staind. He’s spot on in thinking Katy chose that song for him. She calls him a “star.” Luke tells Colin that he’s just “knocking stuff out of the park.”

Katy officially wins the judges’ song contest. Now the results are in. The first person to make the top 7 is Megan, followed by Haven, Warren, Wé, Colin, and Iam. There’s only one spot left, and Zachariah is the final person to make the top 7. Oliver, Marybeth, and Tyson are in the bottom three.

Since Katy won the contest, she gets to pick one artist to save. She consults with the judges, and they’ve chosen to save Oliver and make this the top 8. This means Marybeth and Tyson have been eliminated.