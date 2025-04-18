‘911’ Season 9: Has the ABC Drama Been Renewed?

Image Credit: Disney

After a dramatic and emotional Season 8 finale, 9-1-1 fans are left with major questions, especially after the shocking twist involving one of the show’s longtime characters. With viewers eager to know what’s ahead for their favorite first responders, many are wondering: Has 9-1-1 been renewed for Season 9?​

Here’s everything we know so far about the renewal and more about the season finale. Spoilers are ahead, so scroll cautiously.

How Many Seasons of ‘911’ Are There?

9-1-1, which follows the lives of Los Angeles first responders—including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers—has aired eight seasons. The eighth season premiered on September 26, 2024, and featured 18 episodes.

Will There Be a Season 9 of ‘911’?

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, was officially renewed for a ninth season, which is expected to premiere in fall 2025.

Who Died in the ‘911’ Season 8 Finale?

In a heartbreaking twist, Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) died in Season 8, Episode 15, titled “Lab Rats.”

While responding to a lab explosion that exposed the 118 team to a deadly virus, Bobby discovered his breathing apparatus had been compromised. Choosing to save his team, he administered the only available antidote to Chimney (Kenneth Choi), sacrificing himself in the process.

Why Was Bobby Killed Off on ‘911’?

Krause addressed his character’s on-screen death in a statement obtained by Variety, explaining that Bobby’s exit was meant to reflect the real-life heroism of first responders.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Krause said following the episode. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them.”

Krause also acknowledged the dedication behind the scenes, adding, “We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts, and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Did Peter Krause Leave ‘911’?

Yes, Krause has exited 9-1-1 following the on-screen death of his character in Season 8. However, Minear confirmed that Krause did not request to leave the show. In an interview with TV Line, Minear explained that it was a “creative decision on [his] part.”

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” he shared. “I kind of hinted at it in the Hot Shots episode when Brad Torrance is saying that [his character] isn’t going wake up from his coma, and he had that fan going, ‘You can’t kill him off! He’s what holds the [firehouse] together!’ I was really thinking seriously about it when we wrote that scene.”

Minear added, “ Look, am I crawling out on a skinny branch? Maybe. On the other hand, if the stakes are never real, if there’s really no chance that any of this peril in which these characters find themselves amounts to anything, I think the show could die.”