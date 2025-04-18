Why Did Peter Krause Leave ‘911’? His Heartbreaking Exit Explained

Image Credit: Disney

If you’re a fan of 9-1-1, you’ve probably already heard that the series killed off one major character in season 8. But before you keep reading, here is a fair warning that major spoilers are ahead. During a recent April 2025 episode, Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash, played by actor Peter Krause, dies from a fatal virus. Since the actor had been part of the main cast since season 1, did Peter leave 9-1-1, and if so, why?

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know about Peter’s shocking and emotional exit from 9-1-1.

Why Did 911 Kill Off Bobby?

Peter released a statement, which was obtained by Variety, after fans watched the heartbreaking April 2025 episode, in which his character, Bobby, is killed off.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Peter acknowledged before explaining the reason behind Bobby’s demise. The Six Feet Under alum revealed that Bobby’s death was “more than a bold creative choice on a bold show” and that the character “was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this.”

“First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them,” Peter said about Bobby. “We at 9-1-1 salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Did Peter Krause Leave 911?

No, Peter did not quit 9-1-1, but he didn’t object to his character’s demise either. Instead, he respected the choice that showrunner Tim Minear made. Tim spoke with TV Line in an interview published on April 17, 2025, about the decision to kill off Bobby, which he admitted was “entirely a creative decision on my part, really.”

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while,” Tim said, referring to Bobby’s on-screen death. “I kind of hinted at it in the “Hot Shots” episode when Brad Torrance is saying that [his character] isn’t going wake up from his coma, and he had that fan going, ‘You can’t kill him off! He’s what holds the [firehouse] together!’ I was really thinking seriously about it when we wrote that scene.”

However, if “the stakes are never real” in a series that represents first responders, then “there’s really no chance that any of this peril in which these characters find themselves amounts to anything,” Tim explained, adding that he thinks the “should could die” if there’s no threat to the characters that take risks.

911 Cast

With the exception of Peter, the rest of the main cast of 9-1-1 features Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael, Connie Britton as Abby, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Ryan Guzman as Eddie and Corinne Massiah as May.