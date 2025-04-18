Peter Krause: 5 Things About the Former ‘911’ Actor Who Played Bobby

Image Credit: Disney

Peter Krause may be a familiar face on your screen, having starred in the long-running TV show 9-1-1, which has been airing since 2018 and currently has eight seasons. Spoiler Alert: The actor recently made headlines for his character’s fate on the show. Peter, who played Bobby Nash, was killed off—a move that sparked backlash from fans due to his central role in the series.

According to Variety, the actor released a statement, “It was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them. We at ‘9-1-1’ salute all the incredible men and women who do these dangerous jobs and strive to keep us safe. Our show is incredibly difficult to make at times with long hours, challenging stunts and elaborate disasters. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Learn more about Peter Krause below.

Where Is Peter Krause From?

Peter was born on August 12, 1965, in Alexandria, Minnesota.

Peter Krause’s Dating History

Peter is not currently married. He previously dated Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham from 2010 to 2021. Lauren told People , “I think part of all the positives of having known each other for a really long time were there.” Lauren added, “And one of the negatives of that is we almost came into a relationship as people.”

She then added “We had such a good time together that I didn’t maybe ask some fundamental questions about ‘What are your values and what do you envision?’ and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.”

Peter Krause Is a Father

In addition to his acting career, Peter is a father to Roman Krause, his son with Christine King.

Peter Krause’s TV and Film Career

Beyond 9-1-1, Peter has been part of several well-known shows, including Six Feet Under and Sports Night. He has also appeared in films like The Truman Show, according to his IMDb page.

Peter Krause on Broadway

Peter has also performed on stage, starring in the Broadway production After the Fall, per IMDb.