‘9-1-1’s Oliver Stark: Buck Will Be A Shoulder Of ‘Support’ After Early Season 3 ‘Friction’

‘9-1-1’ returns after a 3-month break with all-new episodes on March 16. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Oliver Stark about what’s ahead for Buck in the second half of season 3.

New episodes of FOX’s hit series 9-1-1 have arrived to take your mind off the coronavirus pandemic. The show makes its triumphant return on March 16 and your favorite first responders are back. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Oliver Stark at the Television Critics Association winter press tour about what to expect from Buck in the episodes to come. “Very early on, you get some clarification on his medical conditions and where he’s at with that,” Oliver told HollywoodLife. “And then I think a lot of what we get to see with Buck in the second half of the season is that side of him being there for everybody else and that kind of selfless side that he’s grown over the seasons. He gets to help out and be there to support, which for me is kind of justice since he caused a lot of friction early on in the season. So now he’s making it up.”

In the first half of the season, Buck shocked everyone when he decided to sue the city, LAFD, and Bobby to try and get his job back after being injured on the job. He eventually dropped the lawsuit and was reinstated back at 118 but the tension didn’t simmer overnight. Buck’s had to work to get regain everyone’s trust again. The second half of the season is definitely going to be Buck’s redemption arc.

There will be plenty of adorable Buck and Christopher scenes in the second half of the season. Oliver knows just how much this “strong relationship” means to fans. “I think when you build such a strong relationship and such a strong bond there, especially with the child involved, it’s nice to continue to show that and let it grow. I’m just waiting for Buck to be called his godfather,” Oliver said. Same, Oliver. Same!

The spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star just finished its first season on FOX. The two shows didn’t crossover this season but Oliver would be down for it in the future. “I think that would be great. There’s definitely potential for it,” Oliver told HollywoodLife. “It’s slightly more difficult than say some of the Chicago shows where they’re in the same city. I don’t quite know how that would work, but we have really talented writers that I’m sure could find a way. I can’t wait to see where it goes.” 9-1-1 season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.