Is Bobby Coming Back to ‘911’? Find Out if Peter Krause Will Return

If you’re a 9-1-1 fan, you must now know that the show lost one of its main characters: Captain Bobby Nash. Played by actor Peter Krause, the character was killed off in the season 8 episode titled, “Lab Rats,” by a deadly virus. The actor has been a part of the show for eight seasons, so there’s a chance that Peter could return. So, could Bobby come back to 9-1-1?

Why Did They Kill Off Bobby Nash in 911?

Bobby’s last moments in “Lab Rats” are nothing short of heartbreaking. After it’s revealed that he was infected by the virus, he bids Athena “farewell” through an emotional speech.

“This isn’t how I wanted to leave you. I’m not choosing to leave you,” Bobby tells Athena. “I chose to save my team because it was the right thing to do. It was never because I wanted to go. I don’t want to go. If I could choose, I would stay with you. Always.”

Peter said that the decision to kill off Bobby was because his “story arc honors” the risks that first responders take, according to a statement obtained by Variety.

“I’ve heard that many fans are upset by this loss, and they have a right to be. It is a loss,” Peter’s statement read. “That said, it was more than a bold creative choice on a bold show. Bobby Nash was written in sacrifice, and he was built for this. First responders risk their lives on the job so that others can see another day. His story arc honors them.”

Why Did Peter Krause Leave 911?

Peter did not leave 9-1-1 by choice. However, he didn’t object to showrunner Tim Minear‘s creative decision to kill off Bobby. Tim told Variety in an April 2025 interview that Peter’s exit was not a decision made by the network.

“I had to convince everybody about this,” Tim said. “The network was not like, ‘Yeah, get rid of him, it’ll save us money.’ It was nothing like that. I had to pitch this at the highest levels and just walk through the whole story and try to infect them — funny choice of words, given the storyline — because, as I pitched it, you could understand, as a writer, how suddenly the whole world felt more alive. It felt more real because this thing had happened.”

During an April 18, 2025, interview with Good Morning America, Peter said he’ll miss all of his co-stars and called 9-1-1 his “workplace home for eight years, eight seasons.”

Is Bobby Coming Back to 911 After His Death?

The short answer is yes and no. Bobby is coming back in future episodes of 9-1-1, but not alive. His death is final, but Peter will reprise his role in future episodes, showrunner Tim told Variety in April 2025.

“Well, I will say that episode 15 is not Peter Krause’s final appearance this season,” Tim clarified, adding that they filmed episode 15 and “aired it as episode 13” in order for episodes 14 and 15 to be a two-part story.

“We shot it super fast, so that 14 and 15 could be this two parter, and then, I would have three episodes to deal with the aftermath,” Tim explained, before adding, “So, it’s not like Bobby dies, and then everyone goes on with their day. I think you need three episodes for the audience and the characters to get their heads around it.”

Tim concluded that “every single episode of the next three” of season 8 are “all about Bobby’s death.”

Who Is in the 911 Cast?

The 9-1-1 main cast includes Angela Bassett as Athena Grant-Nash, Oliver Stark as Buck, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael, Connie Britton as Abby, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie, Ryan Guzman as Eddie and Corinne Massiah as May.