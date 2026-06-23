Is Nancy Guthrie Dead? Update on Ransom Notes Amid the Search for Savannah’s Missing Mother

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The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has gripped the nation since she was first reported missing in February. The 84-year-old’s case has become a widespread topic of concern, and her daughter took a leave of absence from work until April. Now, nearly five months after Nancy went missing, there is an update on her abductor(s).

Below, we’ve gathered the latest updates on Guthrie’s disappearance case.

When Did Nancy Guthrie Go Missing?

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, 2026. She was last seen on the night of January 31.

Was Nancy Guthrie Ever Found?

No. Nancy has yet to be found by authorities. However, two ransom notes that were sent to the Guthries are believed to have been sent by the same person(s) who abducted Nancy from her home, CBS News reported on June 22, citing investigators familiar with the case. They believe the same person or group of people sent both notes, which likely came from the same computer IP address.

Nancy’s whereabouts have been unsolved for a while. Only traces of blood and a doorbell security camera proved that she was abducted from her home by a masked and gloved individual, whose identity has yet to be determined at the time of publication.

Is Nancy Guthrie Alive or Dead?

Since Nancy has yet to be found, it is still unclear whether she is deceased or still alive.

Nancy’s children, Savannah, Annie and Camron, posted several social media videos addressing the kidnapper(s) directly, even saying that they would pay as long as the abductor returned their mother.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are still investigating Nancy’s disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie Ransom Notes Explained

The first ransom note sent to the Guthrie family on February 2 demanded millions of dollars in bitcoin for Nancy’s release. It was sent to TMZ and local news outlets, demanding that the Guthries pay around $4 million to a specific Bitcoin wallet address in exchange for Nancy’s release. In the letter, the abductor(s) claimed that Nancy was “safe but scared.”

The second ransom note, sent days afterward, claimed that Nancy had died. According to CBS News, sources who examined the second ransom note said the apparent abductor(s) said her alleged death was unintentional on their part.

The contents of the second note have yet to be disclosed to the public.

During an interview with NBC in March, Savannah noted that her family believed these two ransom notes were authentic.

“There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came, and I think most of them — it’s my understanding — are not real, and I didn’t see them,” the broadcast journalist said. “But I believe the two notes that we received, that we responded to, I tend to believe those are real.”