Nancy Guthrie’s Health: What We Know About Savannah Guthrie’s Mom’s Condition

Savannah Guthrie and her family are facing a distressing situation after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, 2026. Authorities quickly shifted the case to a criminal investigation after evidence indicated Nancy did not leave voluntarily, and blood matching her DNA was found on her porch. Law enforcement released surveillance footage showing a masked individual tampering with a doorbell camera in the early morning hours of her disappearance, and the FBI has since increased the reward for information to $100,000 as DNA evidence collected in the area is analyzed.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has cautioned that the search could take weeks, months or even years, though he vowed that authorities “won’t quit” as they continue following leads and executing search warrants in the area. Savannah has made emotional public appeals for help, sharing photos and urging anyone with information to come forward, while law enforcement continues to pursue all avenues in hopes of locating her mother.

Here’s what to know about Nancy Guthrie’s health, the investigation and the latest developments.

What Happened to Savannah Guthrie’s Mother?

Nancy was last seen outside of her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31, 2026. After she could not be reached and missed scheduled plans, authorities were notified and an investigation was launched. Law enforcement has since been working to determine the circumstances surrounding her disappearance as the search continues.

In a statement shared by Today, Savannah said, “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support. Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.” She also expressed gratitude to investigators “for their hard work on this case” and urged “anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

Did Nancy Guthrie Have Any Health Issues?

Nancy’s health has been a central concern in the investigation. According to a 911 call obtained by Fox News Digital on February 3, she has “high blood pressure, [a] pacemaker and cardiac issues.” Officials have described her as medically vulnerable due to her age and reliance on daily medication, which family members say she needs to survive.

At the same time, authorities have clarified that Nancy does not suffer from cognitive impairment. Nanos stated that she has “no cognitive issues at all,” adding, “She’s very alert, she’s of good, sound mind.” He continued, “I hope we find her safe and sound, but we can’t ignore what’s in front of us.”