When Is Savannah Guthrie Coming Back to ‘Today’ Show? Her Return Date

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Savannah Guthrie stepped away from the Today show as the search continues for her mother, Nancy Guthrie. The 84-year-old was last seen on January 31, 2026, and she was abducted overnight by an unknown individual from her Tucson, Arizona, home. As authorities continue to investigate and urge the public to come forward with information, Guthrie has remained off the air to be with her family.

Now, as the case continues, questions about her future on Today have intensified. While NBC has not made any official announcement, reports surfaced suggesting that Savannah may not return. However, she certainly isn’t avoiding her job. The journalist sat down with Hoda Kotb in an interview to discuss her mother’s abduction. Shortly thereafter, Savannah confirmed her return date to the show.

Below, learn what we know so far about Savannah’s future on Today.

How Long Has Nancy Guthrie Been Missing?

At the time of publication, Nancy has been missing for 54 days. Authorities have not identified possible suspects, but they’ve briefly detained several people. All of them are no longer in police custody.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told The New York Times that police are not giving up on looking for Nancy.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit,” he told the publication. “We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy.”

What Happened to Nancy Guthrie?

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy was taken from her home against her will. Blood was found at the scene, and surveillance footage from that night showed a masked individual covering security cameras at the Tucson residence.

Is Savannah Guthrie Leaving the Today Show?

No, Savannah never confirmed a permanent departure from Today, but several reports suggested her return would be unlikely. As the search for her mother continues, insiders indicated that the longtime co-anchor would be stepping away for good.

According to Status News, one television executive bluntly said, “There’s no way Savannah’s coming back. I can’t imagine she would even want to.” While NBC has not issued an official statement about her future, colleagues at Today have continued to voice their support, with the network reportedly giving her the time and space she needs during the ongoing crisis. A source told Page Six, “The entire show and network is rallying together in support of our beloved colleague and friend as we navigate this unimaginable time.”

One insider also told the outlet that the staff at Today “all pray constantly” for Nancy’s case to be solved, adding, “Everyone at Today is taking this day by day, and of course giving Savannah the grace, time and support she needs.”

Nevertheless, Savannah returned to the program in March to sit down with her friend Hoda for an interview.

When Is Savannah Guthrie Coming Back to the Today Show?

Savannah confirmed that she will return to Today on April 6, 2026.

“It’s hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Savannah explained. “But I can’t not come back, because it’s my family. I think it’s part of my purpose right now.”