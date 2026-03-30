Where Is Joseph Duggar Now After His 2026 Arrest? What We Know

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Joseph “Joe” Duggar made headlines earlier this month when he was arrested in Arkansas and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a minor. The 19 Kids and Counting alum was eventually released from police custody and was awaiting extradition, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. So, where is he now?

Shortly after Joe was arrested, his wife, Kendra Duggar, was arrested and charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree and four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. Her husband is facing similar additional charges.

Here’s what we know so far about Joe’s arrest, his release from an Arkansas jail and his charges in Florida.

What Did Joseph Duggar Do? His Arrest & Charges

Joseph was accused of sexually abusing a child in an alleged incident from 2020 while on a family vacation in Panama City Beach. According to a statement from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, “investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse” on March 18, 2026.

“The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old,” the statement continued. “According to the investigation, the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive.”

The victim further claimed that Joe “repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap” during one of the alleged incidents. Throughout the family vacation, he also “manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Joe would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” the sheriff’s office continued.

Joe apologized for his actions, and the alleged incidents stopped, the sheriff’s office’s statement pointed out. Investigators discovered that the victim’s father confronted Joseph about the allegations on March 17, 2026. Joe confessed to the father and to Tontitown detectives, and he was arrested shortly thereafter.

Is Joseph Duggar in Jail?

At the time of publication, Joseph is no longer being held by police in Arkansas. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office told People that he was released on March 27, 2026. He was awaiting extradition to Florida’s Bay County, but it’s unclear if he was transferred.

Charges have not yet been formally filed by prosecutors against Joe in Bay County.

Is Kendra Duggar in Jail?

No. At the time of publication, Kendra is no longer in police custody. After being arrested on March 20, 2026, she was booked into an Arkansas jail and released about 90 minutes later. She is now in a “private” undisclosed location with their children, son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise, per People.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.