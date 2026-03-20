Are Joseph ‘Joe’ Duggar & Wife Kendra Caldwell Still Married After His Arrest?

Image Credit: Courtesy of TLC/YouTube

Joseph “Joe” Duggar and his wife, Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), have been married for nearly a decade, but can their marriage stand the test of time? After Joe was arrested in March 2026 for alleged child molestation, TLC viewers were concerned for the welfare of their family and whether or not the 19 Kids and Counting alum was still married.

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Joseph’s marriage to Kendra following his arrest.

How Did Joseph & Kendra Duggar Meet?

Joseph and Kendra first met at their church. After courting her for several months, he proposed.

How Long Have Joe & Kendra Duggar Been Married?

Joseph and Kendra wed in September 2017 in Arkansas. At the time, he was 23, and she was 19.

Are Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell Still Married?

Yes. At the time of publication, Joe and Kendra are still legally married.

How Many Children Does Joseph Duggar Have With Kendra?

Joseph and Kendra are parents to son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise. Rumors circulated in 2023 that they had welcomed a fourth child, but neither Joe nor Kendra has confirmed this.

Why Was Joseph Duggar Arrested in 2026?

Joseph was arrested on March 18, 2026, and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor. The alleged incident took place with a 9-year-old girl while he was on a family vacation in Panama City in 2020. The victim, who is now 14 years old, told investigators that Joseph “repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap” and “also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket,” according to a public statement from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals,” the announcement read. “Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

The victim claimed that Joseph “eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology.” Investigators further stated that the victim’s father confronted Joseph about the alleged incidents on March 17, 2026, and the former reality TV star confessed his actions.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.