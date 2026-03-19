Who Is Joseph Duggar’s Wife? About Kendra Caldwell Amid His Arrest

Joseph Duggar, known for starring in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, has been married to his wife, Kendra Caldwell, since 2017, and their marriage has stood the test of time. But news of Joseph’s arrest in March 2026 put their relationship and family under a microscope.

Joseph and Kendra share several children. It’s been reported that they share four kids, but the spouses have not publicly confirmed whether or not they have a fourth child. They are parents to son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise.

According to a public statement from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph was arrested on March 18, 2026, and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor while he was on a family vacation in Panama City in 2020. At the time, the victim was 9 years old. The now-14-year-old minor participated in a forensic interview and told investigators of several incidents allegedly involving Joseph.

“The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap,” the sheriff’s department’s statement read. “As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs.”

The victim claimed that Joseph “eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology.” Investigators stated that the father of the victim confronted Joseph about the alleged incidents on March 17, 2026, and the former reality TV star confessed.

Learn about Joseph’s wife, Kendra, their marriage and family below.

Joseph & Kendra Met at Their Church

Joseph and Kendra met in church, and he courted her for several months before proposing at his sister Joy-Anna‘s May 2017 wedding.

Joseph & Kendra Got Married in September 2017

The couple wed in September 2017 in Arkansas. At the time, Joseph was 23, and Kendra was 19.

Joseph & Kendra Share At Least 3 Children

As previously noted, Joseph and Kendra are parents to son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise. They seemingly welcomed a fourth child, but neither spouse has confirmed this.

Kendra & Joseph Live in Arkansas

After tying the knot in their home state of Arkansas, Kendra and Joseph made a home for their kids and have been raising their family there.