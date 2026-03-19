Joseph ‘Joe’ Duggar & Wife Kendra Caldwell’s Kids: How Many Children Do They Have?

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) have been raising their family in their home state of Arkansas. The spouses have welcomed several children since their courtship and subsequent marriage in 2017. And after reports suggesting that they welcomed a fourth child at one point, many are curious how many kids Joe and Kendra share.

Joe and Kendra’s family made headlines in March 2026 when he was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement. Police noted that investigators were contacted by the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of alleged past sexual abuse involving a 9-year-old girl in 2020. The victim, now 14, claimed that Joseph molested her during a family vacation in Panama City Beach.

“The victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap,” the sheriff’s office’s statement read. “As the vacation continued, he also asked her to sit next to him on a couch and covered them with a blanket. During this time, Duggar manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs. The victim stated Duggar eventually apologized for his actions, and the incidents stopped after the apology.”

Police added that the victim’s father confronted Joseph about the allegations on March 17, 2026, and that the Counting On alum admitted his actions to the father and to Tontitown Detectives.

Learn about Joe and Kendra’s family and children below.

How Many Kids Does Joe Duggar Have With Kendra?

Joseph and Kendra have three known children — son Garrett David and daughters Addison Renee and Brooklyn Praise. The spouses, however, seemingly welcomed a fourth child in 2023, but they have not confirmed the speculation.

Garret David Duggar

Garrett is Joseph and Kendra’s eldest child, whom they welcomed in 2018.

Addison Renee Duggar

Addison is the second child and the eldest daughter of Joe and Kendra. She was born in 2019.

Brooklyn Praise Duggar

Brooklyn, the couple’s third child, was born in 2021.

Do Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell Have a Fourth Child?

Since neither Joseph nor Kendra has ever confirmed the birth of a fourth child, it’s still unclear how many kids they have in total.