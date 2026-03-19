Why Was Joseph ‘Joe’ Duggar Arrested? ’19 Kids and Counting’ Alum’s Charges Explained

Joseph “Joe” Duggar, famous for starring on 19 Kids and Counting and its TLC spinoff, Counting On, was arrested for allegedly molesting a child back in 2020. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the news of his arrest on March 18, 2026, in a public statement, with a breakdown of Joseph’s charges.

As most reality TV fans can recall, Joseph’s disgraced brother, Josh Duggar, was placed behind bars in 2021 for one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Here, learn about the charges Joseph — who shares multiple children with his wife, Kendra — is facing, the potential prison time he could serve if found guilty, and what he was accused of.

Is Joseph Duggar in Jail?

Yes, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook post, Joe was taken into police custody on March 18, 2026, and “is currently awaiting extradition to Bay County.”

What Did Joe Duggar Do?

Joe was accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl while on a family vacation in Panama City Beach in 2020. The victim, now 14, participated in an interview with investigators, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and she described multiple alleged incidents involving the reality TV personality.

“On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse,” the sheriff’s office’s statement read. “The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old. According to the investigation, the incidents took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive.”

The victim claimed that Josh “repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap” at the time. Throughout the family vacation, he also “manipulated the victim’s underwear and grazed her genitals. Duggar would also continue to rub his hands on her thighs,” the sheriff’s office continued.

Joe apologized for his actions, and the alleged incidents stopped, the sheriff’s office’s statement read. Investigators then discovered that the victim’s father confronted Joseph about the allegations on March 17, 2026, and Joe confessed to the father and to Tontitown detectives.

Joseph Duggar’s Child Molestation Charges Explained

Joseph was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior – molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 years or older, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.