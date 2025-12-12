Is Sherrone Moore Getting Released From Jail? Update After His Arraignment

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was arraigned one day after he was arrested following his highly publicized firing from the school’s team. The 39-year-old received his formal charges and his next court date, prompting many to wonder if he was released from jail after his arraignment.

Find out Moore’s release status, charges and other updates on his legal situation here.

What Did Sherrone Moore Do? His Charges

Moore was informed via video conference from the Washtenaw County jail that he was facing the felony charge of home invasion in the third degree as well as two misdemeanor charges of stalking and breaking and entering without the homeowner’s permission. Both of the misdemeanor charges were classified as relating to a “domestic relationship,” according to Fox News.

Prosecutors explained Moore’s alleged actions leading up to his December 11, 2025, arrest. They claimed that he engaged in an “intimate relationship” with an unidentified Michigan staff member for “a number of years” and that she broke up with him on December 8, 2025. The prosecution further alleged that Moore called and texted the staffer following the breakup, which prompted her to inform the University of Michigan. She cooperated with the school’s investigation, and Moore was fired as a result.

Following Moore’s firing, he allegedly “barged” into the unidentified staff member’s residence and took a butter knife and a pair of scissors to threaten his own life. Prosecutors claimed Moore told the staff member that his “blood is on [her] hands” and blamed her for “ruin[ing] his life.”

Why Was Sherrone Moore Fired by the University of Michigan?

Moore was fired because the University of Michigan discovered “credible evidence” of an “inappropriate relationship” with a staff member.

In a public statement, Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel said, “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Is Sherrone Moore Getting Released From Jail?

Yes, Moore was granted a $25,000 bond under the condition that he wear a GPS tracker, attend regular mental health treatment, remain in Michigan and does not contact the victim whose home he allegedly “barged” into.

Moore is expected to return to court on January 22, 2026, per ABC News.

Is Sherrone Moore Still Married to His Wife?

Yes, Moore is still legally married to his wife, Kelli Moore. They’ve been married since 2015.

Does Sherrone Moore Have Children?

Yes, Moore shares three daughters with his wife.

