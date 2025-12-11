Who Is Paige Shiver? About the Michigan Staffer & Her Alleged Affair With Sherrone Moore

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was fired, then arrested, after rumors of an alleged “inappropriate” affair with a staff member surfaced. Amid the viral rumors, Paige Shiver, the alleged staffer in question, found herself thrown into the public eye due to online rumors.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement in December 2025. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Shiver has yet to publicly comment on the rumors about her alleged connection to Moore. She is keeping her social media accounts private, and the University of Michigan has not named her in its firing of Moore.

Paige Shiver – the staffer with whom Sherrone Moore allegedly had the illicit affair with – has recently switched her Instagram account to private. She's pictured here, at right. pic.twitter.com/Uz95geHqkr — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) December 10, 2025

Paige Shiver Works as the Executive Assistant to Coach at Michigan

Shiver works for the athletics division of the University of Michigan, according to the school.

Paige Shiver Is the Daughter of a Chicago Bears Scout

Shiver is the daughter of a Chicago Bears scout named Jeff Shiver, per a profile the school published on her.

Paige Shiver Battled a Glycogen Disorder Called Pompe Disease

Shiver opened up about her rare genetic disorder, known as Pompe Disease, in her Chicago Bears profile in 2016. The illness makes it difficult for the body to break down glycogen, which can cause a build-up in the muscle cells and lead to potential heart issues and muscle damage, according to multiple outlets, including the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

The Bears’ website described her as “an active college student” at the time, who used to “go on 30-minute runs, take cycling classes and lift weights virtually every day without getting tired.”

But in 2015, while a junior at Purdue, Shiver felt “exhausted” with pain “throughout her body.”

“I would go for a run and couldn’t run for more than 5 minutes because my lungs started getting affected,” the then-22-year-old said, according to the Bears’ site. “It was really hard to catch my breath and my legs felt really heavy, like I could barely lift them up.”

Paige Shiver Has a Degree in Retail Management

Shiver graduated from Purdue with a degree in retail management, per a 2013 West Lafayette, Indiana, high school bio about her.

Paige Shiver Is in Her 30s

A decade has gone by since Shiver spoke with the Chicago Bears about her rare genetic disease. Since she was 22 in 2016, this would mean she’s in her early 30s as of 2025.