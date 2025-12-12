Why Was Sherrone Moore Arrested? Updates on His Charges After Michigan Firing

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sherrone Moore is having a difficult month. Just hours after he was fired from the University of Michigan for allegedly having an “inappropriate relationship” with a team staff member, he was arrested and taken into police custody on December 10, 2025. His charges weren’t immediately disclosed, but he was still in custody the next morning.

Moore made headlines when the school fired him as its football coach. In a public statement, Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel said, “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

So, why was Moore arrested? Here’s a breakdown of his legal situation and firing from Michigan.

UPDATE: Ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was detained and arrested after breaking into the home of the staffer he had an affair with. Moore threatened to kill the staffer and himself. He’s currently in protective custody. — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesCBB) December 11, 2025

What Did Sherrone Moore Do?

According to the University of Michigan, Moore engaged in an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” The school cited “credible evidence” to back its claim and did not identify the staff member in question.

Why Was Sherrone Moore Arrested?

Moore’s arrest came hours after he was fired by Michigan. He was taken into police custody at the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan at around 8:30 p.m. ET on December 10, 2025, according to multiple outlets.

While Moore’s charges are still unclear, USA Today and CNN reported that Pittsfield Township police were investigating an “alleged assault” without naming the suspect. The incident took place just 30 minutes before the University of Michigan announced Moore’s firing.

Per a statement from the police department, an unidentified suspect was arrested amid an “ongoing” investigation.

“Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details,” the statement from the Pittsfield Township police read, per CNN. “Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”

According to TMZ Sports and Fox News, 911 dispatch audio (seemingly from Moore’s alleged assault case) indicated, “there’s a male at the location and the house attacking [a woman]” and added that the suspect had been “stalking her for months.” Moore’s name was not mentioned in the dispatch audio.

What Are the Charges Sherrone Moore Is Facing?

Moore’s charges were revealed during his arraignment on December 12, 2025. In court, he was told he was being charged with a felony — third-degree home invasion — in addition to one count of misdemeanor stalking and two counts of misdemeanor breaking and entering or entering without breaking, according to the Criminal Justice Information Center.

Is Sherrone Moore Still in Jail?

Moore was still booked into jail on the morning of December 11, 2025, according to multiple outlets.

Is Sherrone Moore Still Married?

Yes, Moore is still legally married to his wife, Kelli Moore. Neither he nor his wife has publicly commented on his alleged affair nor his arrest.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).