Sherrone Moore’s Net Worth & Salary: How Much Money He Made as a Coach

Sherrone Moore, the University of Michigan’s former football coach, was ousted on December 10, 2025, by the school over an alleged affair with a staff member, which the university deemed an “inappropriate relationship” with “credible evidence” backing it up. As a result, his sports career, salary and overall net worth have become major topics in addition to his personal life.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced in December 2025. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Learn about Moore’s salary as Michigan’s former coach and his net worth below.

Why Was Sherrone Moore Fired?

Moore was fired over an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” The University of Michigan claimed in its announcement that it had “credible evidence” of the affair.

The school did not name the staff member in question, though rumors quickly flew across the internet about the woman’s identity.

Moore is married to his wife, Kelli Moore.

What Is Sherrone Moore’s Net Worth?

While Moore’s exact salary has not been disclosed, multiple outlets report that it stands at an estimated $28 million.

What Was Sherrone Moore’s Salary at Michigan?

Moore was expected to make a $510,000 base salary as well as $5.1 million of “additional compensation” in 2025, according to his contract obtained by USA Today.

Moore had a total salary of $6.11 million total salary this season, according to USA Today. He was ranked 40th as the highest-paid coach in college football, the outlet reported.

Is Sherrone Moore in Jail? Why He Was Detained

UPDATE: Ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was detained and arrested after breaking into the home of the staffer he had an affair with. Moore threatened to kill the staffer and himself. He’s currently in protective custody. — Scott Hughes (@ScottHughesCBB) December 11, 2025

Yes, Moore is currently in jail. He was arrested on December 10, 2025, just hours after he was fired as Michigan’s coach. At around 8:30 p.m. ET, he was taken into police custody at Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan, according to multiple outlets. He was still booked into jail in the morning hours of December 11.

While Moore’s charges are still unclear at the time of publication, USA Today and CNN reported that Pittsfield Township police were investigating an “alleged assault.” The incident took place just 30 minutes before the University of Michigan announced Moore’s firing.

The police department said a suspect from the incident was taken into custody but did not reveal the suspect’s identity.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing,” a statement from the Pittsfield Township police read, per CNN. “Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible.”

Moore has not publicly addressed his firing nor his arrest at the time of publication.