Sherrone Moore’s Wife: Is the Ex-Michigan Coach Still Married to Kelli Moore?

Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was thrown out of a job when “credible evidence” was discovered about an alleged affair between him and a staff member. The Kansas native has not publicly commented on the rumors yet, nor on whether he and his wife are still together.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced in December 2025. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Learn about Sherrone’s marriage, his wife and their marital status below.

Who Is Sherrone Moore’s Wife? Meet Kelli

Sherrone’s wife is Kelli Moore. Per her private X account, Kelli is a self-described “Jesus follower, Coach Moore’s wife, mom, and 🏳️‍🌈 [LGBTQ+] ally.” The two got engaged in 2014 and married in July 2015.

Sherrone has spoken highly about his wife throughout their marriage. While celebrating their third wedding anniversary, he gushed over his “life partner and best friend” in a July 2018 Instagram post.

“Happy three-year anniversary to my life partner and best friend. So proud of you and all your accomplishments,” Sherrone captioned his post. “I am so happy and blessed beyond measure to call you my wife as the man upstairs leads us to live through him. Love you soo much and excited about what the future holds for us! #skforevermoore #bestfriends #Lifegoalsmeet.”

When Sherrone joined the University of Michigan as its football coach in 2024, the team welcomed him and Kelli with open arms.

“We are thrilled to have Sherrone and his wife, Kelli, and the entire Moore family step into this new role for our football program and university community,” a press release from the school read at the time.

Is Sherrone Moore Still Married to His Wife Kelli?

At the time of publication, Sherrone and Kelli are still legally married. Per her private X and Instagram accounts, Kelli has a picture of her and her husband on her profiles.

Sherrone & Kelli Moore Share Children Together

Sherrone and Kelli are parents to three children: daughters Shiloh, Solei and Sadie.