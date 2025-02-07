Pro Football Hall of Fame 2025: See the New Class Members

Image Credit: Getty Images

The next class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame was announced on Thursday night during the NFL Honors show in New Orleans. Former players, some of whom have waited over a decade, are finally set to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

Find out more about the eligibility requirements for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who made the class, and more below.

Pro Football Hall of Fame Eligibility

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame website, any fan can nominate a player, coach, or contributor connected with pro football by writing to the Hall of Fame. The only requirement is that a player or coach must have been retired for at least five years to be eligible. There is no mandatory retirement period for contributors.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee is tasked with ensuring that only the game’s finest individuals are enshrined.

This year, new rules were implemented following a push by Hall of Famers to make the Hall more exclusive, which contributed to a smaller class for 2025.

Who Was Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025?

Four players were announced as the newest inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025: Jared Allen, Antonio Gates, Sterling Sharpe, and Eric Allen.

Jared was a four-time All-Pro with the Chiefs, Vikings, and Bears, finishing his career with 136 sacks. He led the league with 22 sacks in 2011 while with the Vikings and had 15.5 sacks to lead the league again in 2007 with the Chiefs. Over the course of his career, he reached double-digit sacks in seven consecutive seasons.

Antonio played only basketball in college before becoming one of the NFL’s top tight ends after being drafted by the Chargers. He earned All-Pro honors in just his second season in 2004 and went on to make seven more consecutive Pro Bowls. He spent his entire 16-year career with the Chargers, finishing with 955 catches, 11,841 yards, and an NFL record for tight ends with 116 touchdown receptions.

Sterling, who now joins his younger brother Shannon Sharpe, had a brief yet impactful career, playing just seven seasons in the NFL. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and was named an All-Pro three times. As a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, he led the NFL in receptions in 1989, 1992, and 1993, and in touchdowns twice, including his final season in 1994 when he recorded 18.

Eric played 14 seasons as a top cornerback in the NFL, spending time with the Eagles, Raiders, and Saints. He finished his career with 54 interceptions, including eight returned for touchdowns. Eric was a first-team All-Pro in 1989 and earned second-team All-Pro honors in two other seasons.

According to ESPN, this year’s class is the smallest since 2005, when Dan Marino, Steve Young, Fritz Pollard, and Benny Friedman were enshrined.

Did Eli Manning Make the Hall of Fame?

In his first year of eligibility, two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning unfortunately did not make the Hall of Fame this year. His brother Peyton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Other notable snubs included Adam Vinatieri, Terrell Suggs, Reggie Wayne, Steve Smith Sr., and Marshal Yanda.